A comedy musical so hilarious, it may be a sin to miss it, is making its way to the stage this coming week at the Historic Owen Theatre in Branson.
Opening on Thursday, May 11, The Branson Regional Arts Council will present their musical production of Nunsense, which revolves around eight nuns, one Revered Mother and one Father.
“These however, are not your normal nuns, but self-proclaimed ‘fun nuns,’ who are faced with financial issues after losing 52 of their fellow sisters to food poisoning caused by the infamous Sister, Julia Child of God,” a release from BRAC stated. “The musical is portrayed as a ‘fundraiser’ towards the audience, as they attempt to raise the money they need to bury the remaining four nuns, who are currently being kept in the freezer of the Mount Saint Helen’s Catholic Middle School in Hoboken, New Jersey.”
Under the direction of Jeremiah Reeve, the cast of Nunsense features the talents of Claire Denton as Reverend Mother Mary Regina, Loran Polson as Sister Mary Hubert, Kellsey Bradley as Sister Robert Anne, Jennifer Buttell as Sister Mary Amnesia, Madison Hewitt as Sister Mary Leo, Abby Reeve as Sister Julia, Child of God, Kyle Bradley as Brother Brendan, Mindy Law as Sister Mary Luke, Christina Schanda as Sister Mary Wilhelm, Jimmy Bratz as Father Virgil, Beth Lambeth as Sister Mary Timothy and Kyle Denton as Father Patrick.
The Singing/Dancing Sisters of Hoboken showcase the artistry of Kayleigh Dominish, Emily Hanner, Madison Hatfield, Peyton Seymore, Amy Lynne Sorenson, Jenny Steelman, Brittony Tiger and Sarah Williams.
The production team includes Karie Dykeman and Kim Hale (Producers), Kristine Brown (Assistant Producer), Jeremiah Reeve (Director), Kyle Denton (Music Director), Heather Stolfa (Choreographer), Brooke Sams (Stage Manage), Dimitri Tsahiridis (Assistant Stage Manager), Pamela Meadows (Lighting Design), Myles Stevens (Sound Technician), Kyle Blanchard (Theatre & Special Events Manager), Lorie Best (Volunteer Coordinator), Josh Silvy (Theatre Inventory), Marshall Meadows (Photography), and Jim Barber (BRAC Executive Director, Marketing and Design).
There will be a total of eight performances of the musical, which is rated PG. Showtimes will be at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 11; Friday, May 12,; Saturday, May 13; Thursday, May 18; Friday, May 19; and Saturday, May 20, as well as 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 14 and Sunday, May 21.
The Historic Owen Theatre is located at 205 Commercial Street in downtown Branson. Advance reserved tickets are on-sale now at bransonarts.org/tix or by calling the box office at 417-336-4255.
