Dolly Parton’s Stampede is opening for its 27th season in Branson on Friday, March 5.
For the 2021 show season, the Stampede returns with a lineup of friendly competitions, foot-stomping music, comedic fun with Skeeter and the hilarious racing pigs. Also returning this year are the Caine Capers, which features dogs in the show that have all been rescued.
“Last season, we were privileged to bring families and friends together to create special memories at our show,” said Dolly Parton’s Stampede General Manager Bryan Cossiboom in a press release. “Our cast and crew are excited to get the 2021 season started and once again showcase an entertaining experience and delicious food for guests to savor and enjoy together.”
Guests of the Stampede will be treated to Dolly’s signature four course feast, starting with the Stampede’s original creamy vegetable soup and homemade biscuit. From there attendees will receive a whole rotisserie chicken, hickory-smoked barbecued pork loin, corn on the cob, herb-basted potato, a specialty dessert and unlimited beverages.
“From the moment visitors arrive, there are memories to be made around every corner,” said the press release. “Guests can start by visiting the signature Horse Walk to snap a picture with a few of the show’s stars. The main show begins with Stampede’s talented cast of performers, who lead the show’s 32 magnificent horses through the performance. The show’s stars challenge each other in barrel races, trick ridings and other amazing stunts. Stampede also showcases a thundering herd of buffalo and a westward cattle drive of longhorn steer.”
As the Stampede traditions continue, the conclusion of the show will feature the line-up of horses and riders coming center stage for a patriotic red, white and blue salute to the spirit of America, which features a special song sung by the legendary Dolly Parton.
In 2020, 417 Magazine readers recognized Dolly Parton’s Stampede as the Best Branson Show, an honor they also received in 2016, 2017 and 2019.
For show times and reservations call 417-336-3000 or visit dpstampede.com.
