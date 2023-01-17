The Branson Regional Arts Council is inviting the talented youth of the area to join them for Crescendo auditions on Thursday, Jan. 26.
The education youth performance troupe is made up of young members of the community, ages 7 to 12, who love to sing, dance and act. The auditions will take place from 4 to 5:30 p.m. inside the Historic Owen Theatre in downtown Branson.
Members of Crescendo will learn and perform under the direction of Jacob Deck and Julie Brinkmann. The performance troupe will meet on a regular basis and will be presenting two public performances of a musical on April 28 and 29, the title of which will be announced at a later date.
Those auditioning will be asked to sing a cut from a song of their choice, no longer than a minute in length. Karaoke or mp3 tracks are preferred, but a cappella auditions are also welcome. At the end of the singing portion of the audition there will be a short movement call, so everyone is encouraged to wear clothes they can move in. Jazz shoes or tennis shoes are preferred.
“Students will have fun developing their performance skills in the areas of voice and dance, while gaining new friendships, skills and increasing their confidence,” BRAC stated in a press release.
The Crescendo class schedule will be hosted on Thursdays from 4 to 5:30 p.m. from Feb. 2 to April 27. There is a $25 registration fee for members of the group, which covers the entire class schedule. Grant and schooling funding has been applied to keep the cost of the program affordable.
Anyone interested in auditioning, but unable to attend the auditions on Thursday, Jan. 26, are asked to email a video submission to edu@bransonarts.org no later than Wednesday, Jan. 25. The easiest way to submit a video audition is to upload the video to YouTube, set the video as unlisted and then email the link to the email listed above.
The Historic Owen Theatre is located at 205 S. Commercial Street in Branson. For additional information visit bransonarts.org.
