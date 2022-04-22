Sawyer Brown, Easton Corbin, Heath Sanders and Jeff Dunham are all headed to Lampe this summer for performances at the Black Oak Amphitheater.
Earlier this week, the Stone County concert venue announced these four performers would be joining their ever growing line-up of 2022 guests.
On Friday, June 24, three generations of country music will be making their way to the stage, starting with Sawyer Brown.
“Since rocketing to stardom by winning the TV competition Star Search back in 1984, Sawyer Brown has been thrilling audiences with their legendary live shows and long string of chart-topping country hits, including No.1 hits ‘Step That Step,’ ‘Some Girls Do,’ and ‘Thank God for You,’” a press release from BOA stated. “With more than 4,500 shows and a million miles behind them, this is one live concert event you won’t want to miss. With 23 albums, 50 chart singles, and CMA, ACM & CMT awards, this promises to be a night of great country music.”
Joining Brown on stage as special guests that same night, will be the talents of Corbin Easton and Heath Sanders.
“Corbin Easton exudes country. His distinctive baritone has been gracing airwaves for the past decade as his chart-topping debut single ‘A Little More Country Than That’ established Corbin as a mainstay on the country charts. Billboard’s 2010 Top New Country Artist would go on to garner another No. 1 hit with the feel-good “Roll With It” as well as seven top 10 singles, further distinguishing himself from other male vocalists as a tried-and-true country traditionalist,” stated the release. “Drawing upon a lifetime of early mornings and long days, Heath Sanders emerges as the new voice of folks who identify with hard work and have the sore backs and tired feet to show for it. Despite the rich culture in the Ozark Mountains few where he grew up ever thought of music as a livelihood, yet his COMMON GROUND collection, available now, is full of material that ranges from sensual ballads to who-I-am statements and reminders of the unifying characteristics we all have.”
Following an evening of hit country music, BOA invites audiences to come back the next day as they welcome Ventriloquist, stand-up comedian and actor Jeff Dunham on Saturday, June 25.
“Jeff Dunham holds the Guinness Book of World Records record for most tickets sold for a stand-up comedy tour. His Spark of Insanity tour sold almost 2 million tickets at 400 venues worldwide,” the release said. “His characters include Walter, the cranky old man; and the hyperactive and crazy, Peanut. Other characters include Jose the Jalapeno on a Stick, NASCAR-loving Bubba Jr. and social media addict, Url.
According to Forbes, Dunham is the third highest paid comedian behind Jerry Seinfeld and Chris Rock.
“He has 3.6 million YouTube subscribers and 11 million Facebook followers. He has amassed over a billion views and sold more than 7 million DVDs. Dunham was Billboard’s Top Comedy Tour three years in a row.”
These four entertainers join the previously announced 2022 BOA guest line-up, which as of press time includes Hairball, Stillhouse, Casey Donahew, Josh Abbott Band, T.I., Chingy, Ying Yang Twins, DJ Skribble, Skid Row, Warrant, Quiet Riot, Jon Pardi and Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias.
The 2022 BOA season begins the weekend of May 20 and 21 with the Ozark Mountain Rumble Rally, which will feature performances by Black Note, 5th Element, the Brenda Meyer Band, Switch. It. Up, Stillhouse, The Comancheros, The Georgia Thunderbolts and The Kentucky Headhunters.
Tickets for both of these two recently announced live events went on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 22. Tickets are only available online at blackoakamp.com.
The Black Oak Amphitheater is located at 1728 State Highway H in Lampe. For additional information email boxoffice@theamp.live or visit blackoakamp.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.