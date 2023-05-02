The Branson IMAX Entertainment Complex is hosting a special event on Friday, May 5, in celebration of the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.
From 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, attendees will have the opportunity to browse the Vendors of the Galaxy before and after the afternoon and evening showings of the newest Marvel Studios film. The Vendors of the Galaxy will be made up of a variety of local art and craft vendors.
The Nerd Informants, the nerd news and entertainment media conglomerate founded by Tim Church and Josh Grisham, will also be in attendance to visit with movie goers. The event will also include face painting and some fun concession giveaways attendees are not going to want to miss out on.
For the final installment of the James Gunn Guardians trilogy, the story sees Peter Quill, who is still reeling from the loss of Gamora, rallying his team around him to defend the universe while also protecting one of their own. A mission, which if not completed successfully, could quite possibly mean the end of the Guardians of the Galaxy.
The movie features Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star Lord, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Vin Diesel as Groot, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Chukqudi Iwuji as The High Evolutionary, Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, Elizabeth Debicki as Ayesha and Sylvester Stallone as Stakar Ogord.
Showtimes for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on Friday, which will be playing on the giant IMAX screen, will be at 12:15, 3:30 and 7:15. Tickets and seat reservations can be made at bransonimax.com or in person at the box office.
Anyone interested in becoming a Vendor of the Galaxy for this event can contact Sara Karnes at sara@bransonimax.com. The Branson IMAX Entertainment Complex is located at 3562 Shepherd of the Hills Expressway in Branson. Visit bransonimax.com.
