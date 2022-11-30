No Christmas in Branson is complete without the welcome addition of Randy Plummer’s Snowdeer Christmas story.
On Saturday, Dec. 3 and Saturday, Dec. 17, the annual Christmas production of Snowdeer will be performed at The Majestic Theatre in Branson. Showtimes for both performances will be at 3 p.m.
For the Dec. 3 show only, the performance will include singing from Anointed Praise, featuring Deanna Duggar and Elaine Goseland. For both performances, the show will include The Gospel Bransonaires; featuring Gary Debby, R Bucher and Patty Cusic.
“I wrote the story of Snowdeer in 2011 and by Christmas that year we put a cast together and recorded an audio version of the story that was released on CD,” Snowdeer Creator Randy Plummer said. “In 2012, Snowdeer Christmas Story was released in book form and since then there has been more books: The Adventures of Snowdeer; The Legend of Snowdeer; Snowdeer Christmas Story—Illustrated by Ben Lokovich of Lokovich Art Studio in Ozark, Mo; Snowdeer Coloring Pages and there are two books coming soon: Snowdeer & Carrot the Rabbit-Christmas or Easter in both Illustrated & Coloring books.”
Snowdeer first became a full production in 2012 when it was produced at The Night Light-The Beacon of Branson Christian Nightclub. In the years since, the story has been performed at a variety of Branson venues.
“One of the highlights was in 2017 when Snowdeer Christmas Story Production was performed by the Branson Regional Arts Council with Jim Barber at the Historic Owen Theater for two shows in downtown Branson, Missouri,” Plummer said. “There were around 30 kids in the Production. Snowdeer had his own float in Branson’s 69th Annual Christmas Adoration Parade in downtown Branson, Missouri in December 2017. It won third place in the Non-profit Division and was created by the Branson Regional Arts Council.”
Due to COVID, the annual live, in-person productions of Snowdeer were filmed in Plummer’s home in Branson with him reading the story in both 2020 and 2021.
The 2022 cast of Snowdeer features the talents of Ken Rinsink at Grandpa Deer, Cruz Timm as Snowdeer, John Wesley Davis as Jim Buck, Lisa Marie Davis as Deerlores, Roger Rogers as JB the DJ Elf, Gabriel Rankin as Plum Puddin’, Melody Rankin as Pinecone, Daeli Grace as Strike The Bell, Andrew Jansma as Harvey, Anna Watson as Mrs. Santa and Rich Watson as Santa Claus.
The crew of Snowdeer includes Ben Eugenio and Plummer as producers, Russ Eugenio as sound director and Terrie Collins as the director’s assistant.
Tickets for the production are $15 for adults 16 and up; $7 for children ages 3 to 15; and free for children ages 2 and under. Groups of 10 or more adults can receive the group price of $10 per person or for 10 or more children, kids are $5.
The Majestic Theatre is located at 2849 Gretna Road in Branson. For additional information contact Randy Plummer via his Facebook page.
