In an effort to bring some additional holiday cheer into people’s homes this Christmas season, the Branson Regional Arts Council is offering folks the chance to enjoy a special, one-of-a-kind online Christmas Concert featuring the Staccato Show Choir.
In a press release, BRAC announced that the 3rd Annual Holiday Showcase was recorded live without on audience due to the recent surge of COVID-19 cases across the region. The showcase was filmed on Dec. 17 inside the Historic Owen Theatre in downtown Branson.
The recorded feature was then made available for viewing starting on Saturday, Dec. 19 to those who register to watch. All virtual seats can be reserved with a minimum $10 donation. The proceeds from the concert will benefit the BRAC Youth Education Fund, which provides performing opportunities for area youth between the ages of 8 and 18, according to the release.
“The Staccato Show Choir is an energetic advanced musical group that combines a challenging music repertoire with entertaining choreography,” said the release. “Under the direction of Jacob Estes, the choir focuses on elevating and applying its formal training into lively, breathtaking ‘show’ style performances. This year, students met both outdoors and inside the Historic Owen Theatre to study advances in music theory, vocal warm up, stage etiquette, presence and showmanship, as well as multi-part choral music with vocal director Delyla Uebel.”
The 2020-2021 case of Staccato features the talents of Megan Rodgers, Carter Hendrickson, Sophie Gregoroski, Cole Hill, Pace Gillman, Thomas Ferguson, Jordan Kendrick, Travis Harper, Renee Elkady, Hallie Groff, Seanna Bounds, Liya Revere and Ashley Rodgers.
Virtual seats for the showcase can be reserved at bransonarts.org/showcase. For additional information call 417-336-4255 or visit bransonarts.org.
