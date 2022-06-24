As one chapter comes to a close another begins in the adventures of Diskey the Wonder Dog, as the performing canine retires from high impact, high energy Frisbee shows.
Russ “Allright” Rosencrans, owner, handler and human to the Wonder Dog, announced at the beginning of June Diskey had been diagnosed with onset hip dysplasia and in response the dynamic disc duo would be canceling the remainder of their 2022 performances to begin an early form of retirement.
“As everyone knows, age plays a factor in everyone’s life and as it did in our athletic career and our performance career, we’ve been doing it for seven years. Labradors are known for hip dysplasia. It happens in a lot of them. I knew this going into it. We’ve been extremely proactive health wise to maintain everything you can do, but somethings you can’t help,” Rosencrans said. “The vet at Shepherd of the Hills Veterinary Clinic had mentioned it would probably be beneficial to not do any more high performance. Basically I would have to take her turbojets and put them on a shelf. It’s very hard to take a dog from full speed down that you’ve played with every single day full speed.”
Rosencrans said with the hip dysplasia diagnosis, he knew the right thing to do was begin Diskey’s retirement plan, even if it was a little earlier than they thought it would be.
“The vet told me that if we continued, even after she healed up, if we continued she could suffer some major damage and I didn’t want to risk that. It’s not worth it,” Rosencrans said. “Her health is No. 1 priority and always has been in our performance career from the time that she had her first toe incident and she recovered from that fine.”
Since the duo has begun slowing down on their daily disc throwing, Rosencrans shared how his four-legged friend is handling retirement.
“She just holds a disc in her mouth pretty much all the time,” Rosencrans said. “You can sense that she’s not happy about that, but I don’t really think she grasps why we’re not going to go throw; because we’ve done it every single day for seven years for thousands and thousands of throws.”
As far as timing goes, Diskey’s athletic retirement arrives on the heels of the duo’s biggest year yet.
“We’re ending on a high note. We feel like Tom Brady or Brett Farve. That’s what I compare this to, because we have been on a superstar trend for the past year and a half of booking the biggest events, our biggest goals came true. We signed a deal with Dynamic Discs, we got to perform at JQH Arena, not once, not twice, but three times. Crowds in excess of 9,000 people at every one of those events,” Rosencrans said. “We got to perform for Dynamic Discs at the largest disc golf tournament in the country. At the DDO, the Dynamic Discs Open. Then we got to perform a highlight, which was at Arrowhead Stadium.”
While Diskey won’t be running across fields or gyms at high rates of speeds to catch discs thrown by her human anymore, Rosencrans shared they are already working on the next chapter of Diskey’s story.
“What our hopes are, is to continue our legacy of making people smile, teaching a lesson with every presentation that we do. We’ve been known for high impact, high energy, loud and fast music, and just run, run, run from the time we hit the door until the time we leave,” Rosencrans said. “Our performances now will be low energy as far as what Diskey does. We’re going to have a powerpoint presentation to where you’ll be able to still see her performing some of our best clips from all of our performances, but it will be tied in with a motivational presentation these kids will be able to learn from as we continue sharing that mission of ‘Changing lives one smile at a time.’”
On top of their motivational presentations, Rosencrans said they’ll also be returning to their original roots and spending more time visiting folks at the area nursing homes.“What we found when we very first started this seven years ago, that’s where we began after getting the Canine Good Citizen Certification we went on to perform at over 250 nursing homes in her career. We started getting away from that when COVID hit, everybody shut down,” Rosencrans said. “But we’re able to start getting back in and doing a little bit on our therapy visits. We’re going to engage that even more and go back to visiting our local nursing homes in Forsyth, Powersite and Branson as well. We’ve performed at pretty much every nursing home around the Taney County area and in Stone County as well.”
With seven extremely eventful, adventurous years under their respective belts and collars, Rosencrans said he would also like to document their journey by writing a book.
“I’ve looked at it a couple of different ways. To make it a children’s book or…The Adventures of Diskey the Wonder Dog: An Autobiography is kind of what I’m thinking,” Rosencrans said. “There’s so many stories and so many short stories that I think could be collaborated in there, but with a good illustrator could be a part of that legacy. It’s been kind of our mission from the beginning is to do something and make a difference in this life.”
While she’s not going to be catching Frisbees anymore, Rosencrans said he believes Diskey and her story will continue to serve as an inspiration for people of all ages.
“To be able to share Diskey with elderly folks who all they can remember is that they had a dog when you come in and they even think the dog is theirs. Well, you just made that person’s day for five minutes if nothing else,” Rosencrans said. “With the book and to do the nursing homes again and to do motivational presentations, because we still have that message to share with the kids…We did our motivational programs with the schools and I think it’s been over 100 schools, elementary and grade schools that we’ve performed for.”
Even at seven years old, Diskey is continuing to develop new talents, one of which is singing along to some of her favorite songs. Rosencrans said as this talent develops, they may have something new to share with the world soon.
“We still have a show that will turn heads and make you wonder what you just saw. Her singing career, it’s getting better everyday,” Rosencrans said. “Our doors are still wide open. We haven’t closed for business. It’s just our business model has changed quite drastically. Our mission is still ‘Changing lives one smile at a time.’”
To stay up to date on all of the pair’s upcoming adventures, visit the ‘Russ and Diskey The Dynamic Disc Duo’ and ‘Diskey the Wonder Dog’ pages on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.