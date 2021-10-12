For Halloween weekend, Branson will welcome a new kind of nightlife experience in the heart of downtown Branson.
Summit Nightlife, Branson’s first bar and nightclub focused on playing today’s hits and DJ driven music, will celebrate its grand opening on Saturday, Oct. 30 with a huge Halloween party.
The concept behind Summit Nightlife is a blend of the Colorado mountains and a neon forest. Summit aims to target the next generation of Branson visitors, with the ‘wow’ and entertainment aspect being the main draw for the venue.
“This is a concept we have been working on for three or four years,” Summit Owners Chad Thomas and Pierce Evans said in a press release. “We saw and experienced a need for a fun and safe place for our generation and people who enjoy today’s hits in Branson. The past few years we have watched Branson embrace a younger demographic. We wanted to be a part of that change and give people a fun place to grab drinks and dance late (into the) night.”
Evans has run many successful restaurant and entertainment concepts throughout Branson. Thomas’ expertise in live events will make Summit Nightlife an ever-changing and evolving place, according to the release.
The grand opening weekend kicks off with a Halloween party, which runs from 7 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. on Halloween’s Eve. The event will include a DJ, costume contest, cash giveaways, drink specials, prizes and live radio broadcasts with My 100.1, 102.9 The Z and Power 96.5.
The party will continue on Oct. 31, with a second Halloween party. Guests are encouraged to switch up their costumes and bring some new friends. The party on Halloween night runs from 7 to 11:59 p.m.
Tickets for the Halloween parties on Saturday and Sunday go for between $5 and $30 depending on the age of the attendee and the time of purchase.
Christmas, New Years Eve and ‘80s themed parties are also being planned at Summit.
Summit is located inside the renovated old Blue Olive Restaurant, located at 204 N. Commercial Street in downtown Branson. Visit summitnightlife.com for additional information or follow their page on Facebook at ‘Summit Nightlife.’
