The Black Oak Amphitheater in Lampe has big plans for this Saturday, Aug. 19, as Nelly, NicDanger, Kassi Ashton and Murphy Lee all take to the stage as part of Show-Me Fest: Nelly & Friends.
The presentation of live music will begin at 7 p.m., with the doors opening at 5:30 p.m. This concert will serve as a return to the BOA for both Nelly and NicDanger, who are being brought into Lampe together for the second time since the amphitheater reopened in 2021.
In an exclusive interview with Branson Tri-Lakes News, NicDanger provided some insight into what audiences can expect.
“It’s going to be a lot of energy. It’s going to be a lot of crowd engagement. You know the people are in the audience, but I feel like I’m in the audience in a way from the stage, because I draw the energy from the crowd,” NicDanger said. “To me, they’re just as much a part of the show as I am. I know it’s kind of a strange thing to say. It’s just kind of a back and forth and I really want to incorporate as many of the senses as I can. I want it to be an experience, I want it to be a show; not just, ‘Oh he’s up there performing. Now we can go get something to drink or talk or whatever.’ I definitely want everybody to feel included.”
As a former dancer, NicDanger is a high energy emcee, songwriter and rap artist. Born and raised in Columbia, MO, the young artist has had the chance to open for names like Young Joc, Bone Thug and Harmony, Tech N9ne, Riff Raff, Machine Gun Kelly and of course Nelly. Marking his second return to the BOA, NicDanger’s performance on Saturday will also mark his third time joining Nelly on stage in recent years.
“It’s just been a lot of fun. There’s just a lot of energy. I love doing shows with bigger artists, because you learn. It’s a lesson. It’s not always what’s told to you, but what you see. Actions speak louder than words,” NicDanger said. “When I do these shows I get to see how things are laid out behind the scenes. How people go about their performance and everything. It’s an insider’s view. You get a lot of insight, so I’m just happy I get an opportunity to learn and work even harder on my craft and get more tips and keys to put on a better show each time. So yeah, it’s just been a learning experience the whole time.”
After his last performance at the Stone County amphitheater, which NicDanger called amazing, engaging, respective and energetic, he’s been looking forward to the opportunity to come back.
“I had a lot of interaction at the merch booth and I had a lot of interaction when I was on stage. I just had a lot of feedback. It feels just like your family,” NicDanger said. “It’s good energy and a lot of people sleep on these small towns. The small town people make the artists become the big time artists. I never forget the small towns and most of the time I prefer to hit smaller circuits, smaller markets, because it’s the underserved population. These are the people that don’t get the chance to see big concerts or get the chance to see shows.”
Even though he’s not even been back for a second time yet, NicDanger shared how he looks forward to someday having the opportunity to come back to Lampe to perform on his own.
“I would love to come back to Lampe on my own tour and put on a crazy show. I’m big on lights, smoke, theatrics, contortionists, fire jugglers. I want people to be like, ‘Damn! There’s so much stimulation, I don’t know whether I like people doing backflips or a person doing a head spin or the person doing rap or rock or the violin on the side,” NicDanger said. “It’s a full package and I want to bring that every time. I really feel like the audience and the people of Lampe, they bring their ‘A’ game, so I’m going to mine. They’re always showing love and it’s always good.”
Being Missouri born and raised, the songwriter and rapper explained what it means to him to be able to come back to perform in the Show-Me state, especially after being out on the road for a while.
“It’s a humbling, grounded feeling and it’s a refreshing feeling. It’s like giving inspiration and getting inspiration, so when you come home you see kids, you see older people, and you get inspired immediately. It’s like man, you remember that this is not in vain and this is not for accolades and it’s not for validation per se in that way like, ‘I’m better.’ This is for the people. I am of the people. I am for the people and by the people,” NicDanger said. “It’s always good to be home to perform and hear people’s stories and share your stories and build. It’s amazing. I feel like every time you do that, it’s uplifting. Not only am I coming up as an artist, but I say, ‘If I can’t bring the people with me as I’m going up then I don’t need to go up, because the people make you.’ My best analogy is a doctor with no patients isn’t a doctor, a lawyer with no clients is not a lawyer, and you just simply practice law. So it takes the people.”
As a young artist coming up and making a name for himself, NicDanger addressed the challenges behind being a midwest resident, when a majority of the opportunities are found on the coasts.
“A diamond is made from pressure and with no resistance, there’s no gain. With that being said, I feel like the Midwest, especially Missouri, has so much talent. There’s so much talent, but there’s not a lot of outlets,” NicDanger said. It was a balance of being embraced and being challenged. It is kind of teeter-tottered and you get equilibrium. I can’t complain. I wouldn’t be who I am today if it wasn’t for Missouri, the Midwest, and Columbia, Missouri. Actually I’m the first generation in Columbia and on my dad’s side, the first generation in this country. My dad’s from South America and my mom’s from St. Louis. It’s something, so I’m like an implant being here actually too. My dad comes from the Midwest of his country, so it’s ironic. I can’t complain. It is what it is and all we can do is do what we can do when we can do it and make it happen.”
Tickets for the Saturday concert are still on sale, though VIP and PIT tickets have already sold out. Tickets are only available online from the BOA website and at the box office at the venue.
Before the concert kicks-off that night, the late evening will feature events and activities for attendees as the Queen City Buds Cannabis Carnival will be taking place onsite from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. The inaugural BOA Cannabis Fest will feature tons of vendors and dispensaries. There will also be a talent contest at 6 p.m., featuring more than $1,000 in prizes. Attendees must be 21 and up with a valid photo ID to enter into the cannabis carnival.
The Black Oak Amphitheater is located at 1728 State Highway H in Lampe. For additional information or make ticket reservations visit blackoakamp.com or email boxoffice@theamp.live. To follow NicDanger and keep up with his latest projects and tour dates visit nicdanger.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.