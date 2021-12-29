The Branson Regional Arts Council has announced the line-up of productions for its 2022 season, which will feature a mixture of musicals, dramas, comedies and more.
From Feb. 10 to Feb. 27, the BRAC will produce Disney’s The Little Mermaid for a total of 17 shows.
“Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen’s most beloved stories and the classic animated film, Disney’s The Little Mermaid is a hauntingly beautiful love story for the ages,” a press release from BRAC stated. “With music by eight-time Academy Award winner, Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater and a compelling book by Doug Wright, this fishy fable will capture your heart with its irresistible songs, including ‘Under the Sea,’ “‘Kiss the Girl’ and ‘Part of Your World.’”
Starting on March 31 and running through April 10, BRAC will produce eight shows of the musical Godspell.
“Godspell was the first major musical theatre offering from three-time Grammy and Academy Award winner, Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Pippin, Children of Eden); and it took the world by storm,” the release stated. “Led by the international hit, ‘Day by Day,’ Godspell features a parade of beloved songs, including ‘Prepare Ye the Way of the Lord,’ ‘Learn Your Lessons Well,’ ‘All for the Best,’ ‘All Good Gifts,’ ‘Turn Back, O Man’ and ‘By My Side.’”
From May 12 to May 23, a total of eight shows of Little Women The Musical will be produced.
“Produced nationally and internationally, Little Women has been praised by critics for its ambition in adapting such a well-known story for the stage,” the release stated. “This timeless, captivating story is brought to life in this glorious musical filled with personal discovery, heartache, hope and everlasting love. The original production starred the unparalleled Sutton Foster, who received Tony, Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk nominations for her performance.”
As part of the BRAC’s Summer Youth Institute they will produce six shows of Beauty and the Beast JR., which will run from June 23 to June 26.
“Based on the original Broadway production that ran for over thirteen years and was nominated for nine Tony Awards, and the Academy Award-winning motion picture, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast JR. is a fantastic adaptation of the story of transformation and tolerance,” the release stated. “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast JR. features some of the most popular songs ever written by Alan Menken and the late Howard Ashman, along with new songs by Mr. Menken and Tim Rice.”
Eight shows of Something Rotten-A Very New Musical will be produced by the BRAC and run from July 28 to Aug. 7.
“Welcome to the Renaissance and the outrageous, crowd-pleasing musical farce, Something Rotten,” the release stated. “Created by Grammy Award-winning songwriter Wayne Kirkpatrick, and successful screenwriters Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell, Something Rotten was lauded by audience members and critics alike, receiving several Best Musical nominations and hailed by Time Out New York as ‘the funniest musical comedy in at least 400 years.’”
From Sept. 8 to Sept. 25, the BRAC will produce 12 shows of Hello, Dolly.
“This musical adaptation of Thornton Wilder’s hit play The Matchmaker bursts with humor, romance, energetic dance and some of the greatest songs in musical theatre history,” the release stated. “The romantic and comic exploits of Dolly Gallagher-Levi, turn-of-the-century matchmaker and “woman who arranges things,” are certain to thrill and entertain audiences again and again. A Broadway Classic that will no doubt be a huge hit with Branson audiences!”
Just in time for Halloween, the BRAC will produce five shows of Noel Coward’s Blithe Spirit, which will run from Oct. 27 to Oct. 30.
“The smash comedy hit of the London and Broadway stages, this much-revived classic from the playwright of Private Lives offers up fussy, cantankerous novelist Charles Condomine, remarried but haunted (literally) by the ghost of his late first wife, the clever and insistent Elvira who is called up by a visiting ‘happy medium,’ one Madame Arcati,” stated the release. “As the (worldly and un-) personalities clash, Charles’ current wife, Ruth, is accidentally killed, ‘passes over,’ joins Elvira, and the two ‘blithe spirits’ haunt the hapless Charles into perpetuity.”
To wrap up the 2022 season, the BRAC’s Winter Youth Institute will produce eight shows of Frozen JR.
“The enchanting modern classic from Disney is ready for your Broadway Junior stars! Frozen JR. is based on the 2018 Broadway musical, and brings Elsa, Anna, and the magical land of Arendelle to life, onstage,” stated the release. “The show features all of the memorable songs from the animated film, with music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, plus five new songs written for the Broadway production.”
Advance reserve tickets for all of these shows are available now. Ticket prices at $17 for adults and $14 for youth ages 4 to 17. Children who sit on a parents lap are admitted at no charge with a parent or legal guardian.
2022 Season Pass tickets are also available for anyone looking to save 15% on their seats for all eight productions. Season pass holders will have the ability to reserve their same seats for every production. Season passes must be purchased before Feb. 27, 2022.
To purchase advance tickets, a season pass or to learn more about each of the upcoming productions call 417-336-4255 or visit bransonarts.org.
