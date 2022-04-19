The performance line-up for the 2022 Music on the Lake Concert Series has been announced.
Hosted by Veterans of the Ozarks at the Kimberling City Shopping Mall, the concert series includes 12 shows representing a variety of music genres. The performances are scheduled for alternating Saturday evening starting on May 7, and running through Oct. 8.
The concert series has been taking place for several years and continues to remain free and open to the public, according to Veterans of the Ozarks Vice President Dave McAllister.
“All you’ve got to do is bring your lawn chair and whatever you want to drink and sit out there. It doesn’t cost you a dime,” McAllister said. “It’s all good music that the local people as well as the visitors from out of town want to hear.”
McAllister explained the concerts are a fundraiser for the organization to assist with their Veterans Helping Veterans program.
“The sponsors are the engine that makes it run. They pay for the show. They pay for the bands and any profits we realize are channeled into our Veterans Helping Veterans Program,” McAllister said. “That program is designed so if we run across a veteran who’s having a hard time with an electric bill or making a rent payment or needing firewood or whatever, we step in and give them a helping hand. It’s not a hand out it’s a hand up, so they can get back on their feet again. That’s the genesis of this whole program is for us to raise funds to fuel mainly that program.”
When they began working on a plan to fundraise for their organization, Veterans of the Ozarks President George Pezold said they wanted to raise money in a way that other people were not already doing.
“The Ozarks are well known for their homegrown entertainment. You can go to virtually any back porch in the Ozarks and you’re going to find a guitar picker or banjo picker or something. Consequently, we found there’s a lot of local talent around here who’s looking to get out and expose themselves,” Pezold said. “It’s relatively affordable as compared to big names, and as far as I’m concerned their music is just as good, if not better than some of the big names. Some of them have their own little following and they’ll bring that following out to the music show and they might bring 75 to 80 people with them.”
For each of the concerts, Pezold shared they welcome around 200 to 250 people who come to enjoy the free music. He added they’re bringing in some pretty popular local bands this year to play.
“Highway 13 is a very popular band around here. Eddie Valen is another popular band. The Wynn Brothers and Lori Locke and her band are relatively popular in the area. She’s going to be performing with us for the first time this year. Something kind of unique is we brought in a blues band out of Joplin (Kirk Brown Blues Band). I have experiences with them in other venues other than our music show and they’re very good. We’re going to have an all veterans band out of Monett,” McAllister said. “The Table Rocker’s too. They’re a popular band in the area right now in the Branson area. They play out at the Cheeky Monkey and different places around town. This is going to be their second year and they will be having two dates. Highway 13 will have two dates. Eddie Valen will have two dates.”
The 2022 show schedule is as follows:
—May 7, 2022: Highway 13
—May 21, 2022: Lori Locke Band
—June 4, 2022: Fly By Night
—June 18, 2022: Table Rockers
—July 2, 2022: Eddie Valen Band
—July 16, 2022: Wynn Brothers
—July 30, 2022: Dale Johnston’s Country Review
—Aug. 13, 2022: Kirk Brown Blues Band
—Aug. 27, 2022: Table Rockers
—Sept. 10, 2022: Eddie Valen Band
—Sept 24, 2022: Highway 13
—Oct 8, 2022: CRC
While the performance roaster for this year is full, Pezold shared they’re already preparing for next year and looking for some additional talent.
“These guys get booked up. Even though they’re just amateurs, they do have a schedule you have to work around. We’re always looking for new bands and looking for something new and fresh.” Pezold said. “Instead of having one band repeat one, two, or three times, we’d like to have them just one time and spread the wealth around a little bit. We’re looking to grow.”
As they’re always looking for new bands, Pezold added they’re also always looking for new sponsors.
“One of the things we do for our sponsors is we have a lighted marquee computerized and it scrolls the names of sponsors continuously during the show.” Pezold said. “About every six to seven minutes that sponsor’s name comes up. We also have a handout that we print up and we hand out to the audience that lists all of our sponsors.”
On top of the concerts, the Veterans of the Ozarks also hosts a golf tournament in the fall. This year it is being held on Sept. 17. Additional information on the golf tournament, as well as the golf tournament can be found on the ‘Veterans of the Ozarks’ Facebook Page.
The Kimberling City Shopping Mall is located at 11863 MO-13 in Kimberling City. Anyone interested in becoming a sponsor or joining the music line-up next year can call Pezold at 417-872-8072 or McAllister at 417-230-1283.
