Silver Dollar City is once again in the running to be named No. 1 Theme Park in America by USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.
At the end of March, the 1880s theme park announced they had nominated for the chance to receive the 2022 recognition from USA Today. The opportunity to become No. 1, lies in the hands of SDC fans and guests, who will be able to cast their vote every day, on every device now through April 25.
“We appreciate our Silver Dollar City citizens, guests and loyal fans,” Silver Dollar City Attractions President Brad Thomas said. “Your input for the past 62 years has shaped us into a destination that folks choose to visit with their family and friends. Our citizens are proud and excited to be included in a national competition for the Best Theme Park in America. The voting process allows voters to vote once a day all the way through the voting period.”
SDC was selected as a nominee by a national panel of amusement and theme park experts with USA Today 10Best editors, as well as additional influencers from around the country.
“This nomination highlights the world-class stature of Silver Dollar City, now in our ‘Biggest Entertainment Year Ever’ with a slate of new and exciting entertainment, along with legendary favorites,” Thomas said. Summer announcements include high-wire adventure in the new Nik Wallenda Zirkus, interactive play in the new Chuggington Adventure Depot, a Summer Concert Series, shows on park stages and 40 rides & attractions. The city also offers home-style foods, a demonstrating crafts colony, 10 festivals and events and a variety of family fun.”
In addition to SDC, USA Today 10Best has also nominated Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, Busch Gardens Williamsburg, Cedar Point Ohio, Disney California Adventure California, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park Florida, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disneyland Resort California, Dollywood Tennessee, Epcot Theme Park Florida, Hershey Park Pennsylvania, Holiday World Indiana, Kings Island Ohio, Knott’s Berry Farm California, Magic Kingdom Theme Park Florida, Seaworld Orlando, Six Flags Magic Mountain California, Universal Orlando Resort Florida, Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal’s Island of Adventure Florida.
“North America is home to more than 400 amusement parks and attractions with some 375 million visitors annually, according to the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions,” USA Today 10Best shared to their contest site. “For those looking to plan the perfect vacation, trying to pick which park to visit can be overwhelming. To help narrow down the options, 10Best asked a panel of amusement park and family travel experts to nominate their 20 favorite parks across the continent.”
In 2021, SDC received the No. 2 spot in this contest, but in 2020 they were named No. 1 Amusement Park. Voting ends on Monday, April 25, at noon. The top 10 winning parks will be announced on Friday, May 6.
To cast a vote for SDC or for additional information on this contest visit https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-theme-park-2022.
