As Street Fest at Silver Dollar City prepares to come to a close for the season, time is running out for audiences to witness the artistry of America’s First Female Speed Painter Jessica K. Haas.
Toward the end of last year, Haas received a special invitation from the 1880s-era theme park to showcase her speed painting abilities at a theater in the city. Fast forward approximately seven months later and Haas has been painting for close to a full month now at the city in her own production, the BLOOM show.
“This is the very first speed painting full-length show ever. I’m very familiar with the speed painting world, because it’s a small circle of speed painters and I’m the only girl. I’ve never seen anything like this to model it after,” Haas said. “I’ve just really gotten to stretch what I do. It’s full scale paintings. I’ve got a 10 foot painting. I’ve got one that’s 14 foot and I’ve got one that’s 24 feet long. I’ve got one that raises, I’ve got one that flips right side up and upside down. I’m dancing. There are different segments with turntables. I mean it’s crazy. Then a light show and an LED wall. It’s just insane.”
During the show, Haas is joined on stage by America’s Got Talent Finalist Interpretative Dancer Kristy Sellars. Additionally, the show features the talents of Kelly Beck, TJ Canlon, Star Brokate and Melody Boyens.
While she paints, Haas also shares her life story with the audience and explains how a little girl who enjoyed art became known as the mother of the speed painting movement at the age of 26.
“We were really poor when I was a little girl and my mom fought her way out of poverty, but I never knew that we were poor. So it takes you through that journey,” Haas said. “In my experience it’s not typical that you come from poverty and then you are told you should go to art school or still be an artist. But I never knew that we were poor. My mom always told me I could always be whatever I wanted to be and so I just believed her. That’s just how the show’s story unfolds and it’s really cool to see how the audience really connects to it.”
At the core of Haas’ story, is the story of her mother, which audiences are also treated to learning.
“She has terminal cancer. That came to surface while we were writing the show. I really wanted to make sure that I get to honor her and she gets to see her life, because it’s not curable. She’s got about seven months left. Yesterday was her last show, because she had to go get chemo infusions,” Haas said. “I dedicated that show specifically to her. During one of the segments I pointed at her in the audience and wrote ‘To Mom’ on a painting and there was a standing ovation at the very beginning of the show already. People were getting to see that, but also afterwards getting to praise her for her life and what a great woman she is. That was what I really wanted to make sure my mom got the opportunity to see how important it is to tell your children that you can be whatever you want to be and not be scared of your dreams. I literally did take that to heart. I believed every word.”
Though this show is brand new and the audiences at SDC are the first to ever see it, Haas said their reactions have been phenomenal and fulfilling.
“The audience feedback has been ‘It’s amazing.’ That is the one that is consistent. Then also, they’ve never seen it anywhere before ever, and it was not what they expected, and wow,” Haas said. “That’s been really encouraging and cool, especially as a speed painter. Because with speed painting, the only thing most speed painters have been are the opener or the halftime show and I’ve done all those things and I have a full fledged career.
“I’ve never seen a full-length stage theatrical show of speed painting where it was just one painting after the next painting after the next painting and they’re all different. They’re all a different experience and they all tell a story; a continuation of my story.”
Upon reflection of her time at the city thus far, Haas said even though she is sharing her experiences with the audiences, being able to do so has been a journey for her as well.
“It’s called BLOOM, but it’s not just flowers and painting and stuff like that and girliness. Little boys have repeatedly come, because they thought it was so cool,” Haas said. “It’s a show for everyone and that’s what I love about this journey and finding that out. I’m experiencing it too for the first time as well. It’s a show for everyone and that’s what I’m realizing. I’m just so excited and enjoying it too. I’m enjoying it just as much as everyone else is.”
Though she headlines the show, Haas by no means has she been alone on this journey. Haas adamantly shared her deep appreciation to everyone who came together to bring the BLOOM show to life.
“All the work this crew had to put in to figure out how to make it possible. We created something that is the first of its kind and…I love them all,” Haas said. “It was difficult to create, but it’s here now and we’re in a flow and we can’t believe it’s happening. It’s amazing and just how successful it’s been is just mind blowing.”
Haas is performing inside of the Silver Dollar City Opera House. The final days of Street Fest and performances of BLOOM will take place Thursday, April 27 through Sunday, April 30. The park is open on those days from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Visit silverdollarcity.com for additional information.
To learn more about Haas, her work and where her journey will be taking her next visit jessicakhaas.com.
