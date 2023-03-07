Elvis Presley tribute artists and Elvis Presley fans by the dozen will be making their way to Branson at the end of this month for the 16th Annual Branson Elvis Festival.
Hosted annually at Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater, this year’s festival will take place from Friday, March 24 to Sunday, March 26. The highlight of the festival, the Branson Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest, will begin with the semi-finals at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 25th and conclude at 2 p.m. with the finals on Sunday, March 26th.
This contest is just one of a selected few tribute competitions sanctioned by Elvis Presley Enterprises, Inc. and will be hosted by Ryan Pelton; who performs as Elvis in Branson Legends in Concert. This will serve as the first year the Branson festival has hosted the semi-finals and finals on two separate days, as opposed to the customary single day contest of the past.
Tribute artist contestants will be judged on their vocals, appearance and stage presence. For this year’s contest, participants will come together on stage from four counties: Netherlands, Japan, Great Britain and the United States.
The winner of the contest in Branson will receive a prize package, which includes the opportunity to compete in the 2023 Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest finals presented by Elvis Presley Enterprises, Inc. The finals will be hosted during Elvis Week in Memphis, Tennessee from Aug. 10 to 16.
Though the contest is the main event, the weekend will be full of a variety of Elvis themed events and activities; starting with the Elvis Meet & Greet at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, March 24. Attendees will have the opportunity to get to know and have some fun with the contestants before the competition begins on Saturday.
At 8 p.m. on Friday, the Branson Legends in Concert show will take place, featuring tributes to Michael Jackson, Willie Nelson, Pat Benatar, The Blues Brothers and of course Elvis Presley.
Starting at 10:30 p.m., winner of the 2013 Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest Dean Z will take the stage at Dick Clark’s. His fast-paced show offers attendees with exciting and non-stop entertainment from the time he takes the stage until the closing number.
On Saturday, March 25, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., festival attendees are invited to the lobby of Dick Clark’s for the Elvis Vendor Fair. During the fair, guests will have the chance to mingle with other Elvis fans as well as shop for unique Elvis memorabilia and other items.
On Saturday, guests will also be invited to take in the 3 p.m. performance of “An Afternoon with Cody Ray Slaughter.” Winner of the 2011 Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest, Slaughter has become famous for his uncanny portrayal of Elvis and for his love and respect to who he calls “the greatest entertainer of all time.”
At 11 a.m. on Sunday, March 26, Ryan Pelton will take to the stage for his show “Amazing Grace.” Pelton invites audiences to join him as he takes them on a musical journey featuring the gospel music that inspired Elvis. The show will also include the telling of stories from Elvis’ life, as well as stories from Pelton’s 26-year career as an Elvis Tribute Artist.
Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater is located at 1600 W. 76 Country Blvd. in Branson. For additional information or to reserve tickets call 417-339-3003 or visit bransonelvisfestival.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.