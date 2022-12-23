The final week of the year is upon us and the question of what is there to do in Branson emerges once more.
As always, your ever consistent entertainment editor, has diligently worked for the third year in a row to compile an entertaining list of the shows, theatres and attractions with plans to be open from Christmas Eve to New Years Eve.
Hamners’ Unbelievable Variety Theatre
—Beach Boys California Dreamin’: 10 a.m. showtimes on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 27, 28 and 29.
—Thank You For The Music: A Modern Tribute to ABBA: 5 p.m. showtimes on Tuesday and Thursday, Dec. 27 and 29; and a 2 p.m. showtime on Friday, Dec. 30.
—Hamners’ Unbelievable: 8 p.m. showtimes daily Monday, Dec. 26 through Friday, Dec. 30 and 7:30 p.m. showtime on Saturday, Dec. 31 for New Years Eve. More details on the New Years Eve production in Wednesday’s edition of the Branson Tri-Lakes News.
—Back to the Bee Gees: 5 p.m. showtimes on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, Dec. 26, 28 and 30.
—Visit hamnersunbelievable.com.
Grand Country Music Hall
—Grand Jubilee: 7:30 p.m. showtimes on Saturday, Dec. 24 and daily from Monday Dec. 26 through Friday, Dec. 30.
—Grand Country’s Amazing Pets: 3 p.m. showtimes on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 24 and 25; 10 a.m. showtimes daily from Monday Dec. 26 through Saturday, Dec. 31.
—Comedy Jamboree: 3 p.m. showtimes daily from Monday, Dec. 26 through Saturday, Dec. 31.
—Visit grandcountry.com.
Americana Theatre
—American’s Top Country Hits: 8 p.m. showtimes on Monday and Wednesday, Dec. 26 and 28.
—Awesome 80’s: 8 p.m. showtimes on Tuesday and Thursday, Dec. 27 and 29.
—The Americana Theatre will also be hosting a special News Years Eve show at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31. More details on that production in Wednesdays newspaper.
—Visit americanatheatre.com.
King’s Castle Theatre
—Christmas Wonderland: 2 and 8 p.m. showtimes on Saturday, Dec. 24 and Thursday, Dec. 29; 2 p.m. showtimes on Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday, Dec. 26, 27, 30 and 31; and an 8 p.m. showtime on Wednesday, Dec. 28.
—Anthems of Rock: 8 p.m. showtimes on Tuesday, Friday and Saturday, Dec. 27, 30 and 31. (More on their NYE production in Wednesdays edition)
—Dublin’s Irish Tenors with The Celtic Ladies: 8 p.m. showtime on Monday, Dec. 26 and a 2 p.m. showtime on Wednesday, Dec. 28.
—Visit kingscastletheatre.com.
The Majestic Theater
—Branson Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre: 4 p.m. showtimes on Saturday, Dec. 24, and daily from Monday, Dec. 26 through Saturday, Dec. 31. Visit bransonmurdermystery.com.
—The Sons Music Celebration: 10 a.m. showtimes on Saturday, Dec. 24; and daily from Tuesday, Dec. 27 to Friday, Dec. 30. Visit thesons.us.
—Absolutely Country/Definitely Gospel: 7:30 p.m. showtimes on Monday, Dec. 26 and Wednesday, Dec. 28; 2 p.m. showtimes on Tuesday, Dec. 27 and Thursday, Dec. 29. Visit acdgbranson.com.
—The Sedaka Songbook: 2 p.m. showtimes on Monday, Dec. 26 and Wednesday, Dec. 28.
—Milsap Almost Like a Song: 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27.
—Visit majestcitheatrebranson.com.
Branson Famous Theatre
—Branson’s Famous Baldknobbers: 8 p.m. showtimes on Tuesday, Dec. 27 and Friday, Dec. 30; and 2 p.m. showtimes on Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 28 and 29. Visit baldknobbers.com.
—REZA-Edge of Illusion: 3 p.m. showtimes on Saturday, Dec. 24, Monday, Dec. 26; Tuesday, Dec. 27, and Friday, Dec. 30; and 8 p.m. showtimes on Sunday, Dec. 25, Wednesday, Dec. 28, Thursday, Dec. 29 and Saturday, Dec. 31. Visit rezalive.com.
—Doug Gabriel: 10 a.m. showtimes daily from Tuesday, Dec. 27 through Saturday, Dec. 31. Visit douggabriel.com.
Dolly Parton’s Stampede Dinner Attraction
—Stampede: Showtimes daily from Saturday, Dec. 24 through Saturday, Dec. 31. Visit dpstampede.com.
Clay Cooper Theatre
—Clay Cooper’s Country Express: 7:30 p.m. showtimes on Wednesday and Friday, Dec. 28 and 30. Visit claycoopertheatre.com.
—The Haygoods: 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday, Dec. 27 and 29. Visit thehaygoods.com.
—Clay-Goods Jambor-Eve Show: 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31. More details coming Wednesday!
—Dean Z-The Ultimate Elvis: 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 26 and 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30. Visit deanz.com.
—Hot Rods & High Heels: 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 26; 10 a.m. showtimes on Wednesday and Friday, Dec. 28 and 30. Visit claycoopertheatre.com.
Shepherd of the Hills & Playhouse Theatre
—WhoDunnit Hoedown-A Christmas Murder Mystery Dinner Show: 7:30 p.m. showtimes daily from Tuesday, Dec. 27 to Saturday, Dec. 31.
—A Shepherd’s Christmas Carol: 5 p.m. showtimes on Sunday and Monday, Dec. 25 and 26.
—A Christmas Story Dinner Show: 7:30 p.m. showtimes on Sunday and Monday, Dec. 25 and 26.
—The Great American Chuckwagon Dinner Show: 5 p.m. showtimes on Wednesday and Friday, Dec. 28 and 30.
—Funny Farm Dinner Show: 5 p.m. showtimes on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, Dec. 27, 29 and 31.
—North Pole Adventure: 6 to 9 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25 and 3 to 9 p.m. daily from Monday, Dec. 26 through Saturday, Dec. 31.
—The Trail of Lights: Dusk to 11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, Friday, Dec. 30 and Saturday, Dec. 31; and Dusk till 10 p.m. daily Sunday, Dec. 26 through Thursday, Dec. 29.
—Visit theshepherdofthehills.com.
The Hughes Brothers Theatre
—Hughes Brothers Christmas Show: 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24 and 8 p.m. showtimes daily from Monday, Dec. 26 through Friday, Dec. 30.
—REVIBE: 2 p.m. performance on Wednesday, Dec. 28.
—Hughes Brothers Country: 2 p.m. show on Friday, Dec. 30.
—Hughes Brothers New Years Eve Party & Show: 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31. Additional details in Wednesday’s edition!
—Visit hughesentertainmentinc.com
Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theatre
—Legends in Concert: 3 p.m. showtimes on Monday, Dec. 26 and Friday, Dec. 30; 8 p.m. showtimes on Tuesday, Dec. 27 and Thursday, Dec. 29; and 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. shows on Saturday, Dec. 31. Visit legendsinconcert.com/branson.
—SIX: 8 p.m. showtimes on Wednesday and Friday, Dec. 28 and 30; 3 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29; and 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31. Visit thesixshow.com.
—Additional details on the Legends/SIX New Years Eve show coming soon!
The Little Opry Theatre:
—The Petersens: 2 and 8 p.m. showtimes on Tuesday, Dec. 27; and 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29.
—Sanders Family Christmas: 10 a.m. showtimes daily from Tuesday, Dec. 27 through Friday, Dec. 30.
—Smoke on the Mountain: 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28.
—The Sons of Britches: 2 p.m. showtimes on Saturday, Dec. 24, Friday, Dec. 30 and Saturday, Dec. 31; and 8 p.m. showtimes on Sunday, Dec. 25 and Monday, Dec. 26.
—Visit bransonimax.com/opry.
Sight & Sound Theatre
—Miracle of Christmas: 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. showtimes daily from Tuesday, Dec. 27 through Friday, Dec. 30; and 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. showtimes on Saturday, Dec. 31. Visit sight-sound.com.
Pierce Arrow Theatre
—Pierce Arrow Decades: 8 p.m. showtimes on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, Dec. 26, 28, and 30.
—Pierce Arrow County: 8 p.m. showtimes on Tuesday and Thursday, Dec. 27 and 29.
—New Years Eve Party: 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31. Show details can be found in Wednesdays edition.
—Visit piercearrow.com.
The Mickey Gilley Grand Shanghai Theatre
—Shanghai Circus: 2 and 7 p.m. showtimes on Saturday, Dec. 24; 7:30 p.m. showtimes on Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 25, 26, 28 and 29; and 2 p.m. showtimes on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 30 and 31.
—The Texas Tenors: 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30 and 10 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31. Visit grandshanghaitheatre.com.
Showboat Branson Belle
—Main Show: Cruises at noon and 4 p.m. daily from Tuesday, Dec. 27 to Saturday, Dec. 31; as well as a 9 p.m. New Years Eve Cruise on Saturday, Dec. 31. Visit silverdollarcity.com.
Silver Dollar City
—An Old Time Christmas Festival: Open daily from Noon to 9 p.m. from Monday, Dec. 26 through Thursday, Dec. 29; and noon to 10 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30. Visit silverdollarcity.com.
Branson Hot Hits Theatre
—Dean Martin & More: 2 p.m. showtimes on Sunday, Wednesday and Friday, Dec. 25, 28 and 30.
—Motown Downtown: 7:30 p.m. showtimes on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 24 and 25; and 7:30 p.m. daily from Wednesday, Dec. 28 through Sunday, Jan. 1.
—Patsy to Patsy: 10 a.m. showtimes on Saturday, Dec. 24, Tuesday, Dec. 27, Thursday, Dec. 29, and Saturday, Dec. 31.
—DOO WOP & More: 2 p.m. showtimes on Saturday, Dec. 24, Tuesday, Dec. 27, and Saturday, Dec. 31.
—Platters Golden Sounds: 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27; 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28; and 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29.
—Visit bransonhothitscom.
The Track Family Fun Parks
—Track 3: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily from Monday, Dec. 26 through Saturday, Dec. 31.
—Track 4: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily from Monday, Dec. 26 through Thursday, Dec. 30; and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 30 and 31.
—Branson Ferris Wheel: 12 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. daily from Monday, Dec. 26 through Friday, Dec. 30; and 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31.
—The Holiday on Ice Skating Rink: 4:30 to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 4:30 to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
Jerry Presley’s God & Country Theaters
—Christmas with Elvis: 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29. Visit godandcountrytheaters.com.
Branson Titanic Museum Attraction
—Christmas at Titanic: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24, and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily from Monday, Dec. 26 to Saturday, December 31. Visit titanicbranson.com.
Fritz’s Adventure
—10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24 and daily from Monday, Dec. 26 to Friday, Dec. 30; 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25; and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31. Details on Fritz’s New Year’s Eve Party in Wednesdays edition! Visit fritzsadventure.com.
Bigfoot Fun Park
—Open daily from 10 a.m. until late. Visit bigfootfunpark.com.
Ripley’s Believe It or Not!
—Sundays through Thursdays: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
—Fridays and Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
The Butterfly Palace and Rainforest Adventure
—Open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. No entry after 4:30 p.m. Closed Christmas Day.
Branson IMAX Entertainment Complex
—Open daily, except Christmas Eve., Christmas Day showtimes for Avatar: The Way of Water at 11:30 a.m., 3:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.
—Branson Elite Cinema III and Branson Meadows Cinemas 11 will also be open daily, except Christmas Eve. Visit bransonimax.com or bransonmeadowscinema11.com for latest showings.
Hollywood Wax Museum Entertainment Center
—8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24.
—10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25.
—8 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily from Monday, Dec. 26 through Thursday, Dec. 29.
—8 a.m. to 12 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 30.
—8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31.
Branson Celebrity Car Museum
—Open seven days a week: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Visit celebritycarmuseum.com.
Lights of Joy Christmas Drive-Thru
—Open Daily: 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Visit lightsofjoydrivethru.com.
Promise Land Zoo Branson
—Branson Zoo: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
—Let There Be Lights: Open nightly from 5 to 11 p.m.
—Visit plzoo.com.
Nashville Roadhouse Theatre
—Nashville Roadhouse Live: 7 p.m. New Years Eve Show on Saturday, Dec. 31. More details coming soon!
WonderWorks Branson
—Open 365 days a year from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Visit wonderworks.com/branson.
Beyond the Lens/FlyRide
—Open seven days a week at 10 a.m. Visit beyondthelens.com.
Though I have worked diligently to compile this list with accurate hours and dates, those always have the possibility to change. Be sure to visit their websites to confirm hours and dates before heading out.
Another note, As much as I’d like it to be, this is not a complete list. If I went through every single business in Branson, I’d be typing for days and you’d be reading for days. Please allow me to extend an apology to anyone who I have missed.
If you’re reading this and realize your show, theatre, attraction, entertainment destination location has not been mentioned, and the final week of the year has not yet concluded, please send me an email at tchurch@bransontrilakesnews.com with all the great details and I will happily add them to this story at bransontrilakesnews.com.
Thank you and a Merry Christmas to all and to all a good night!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.