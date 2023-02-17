For one day and one day only, audiences will have the chance to witness the talents of some of Branson’s biggest names as they come together on stage this month for the 29th Annual Hot Winter Fun Big Show.
On Saturday, Feb. 25, at 3 p.m., the seats of Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theatre will be filled with locals and visitors alike as they take in performances from more than a dozen Branson shows and entertainers. This annual showcase of musical, comedic and vocal talent has been hosted by the Branson Show League every winter season since 1994.
This year, Branson Show League Marketing Director Cindy Merry shared, they are once again offering two types of ticketing options.
“We do advise people to get their tickets now, because it does get pretty full, pretty fast,” Merry said. “We have VIP seating, rows one through six, and regular seating of course. Then we have the VIP balcony overlook package, which includes a delicious meal and dessert catered by Florentinas, non-alcoholic beverages, access to a cash bar and at times meet and greets with some of the stars.”
Performances at the 29th Annual Hot Winter Fun Big Show will feature Jerry Presley’s Elvis Live, The Hughes Music Show, SIX, Legends in Concert featuring The Blues Brothers, Re-Vibe, Golden Sounds of the Platters, Stevie Lee Woods and Nashville Roadhouse Live Band, Legends of Country featuring Willie Nelson, Steve Sanders That Mentalist Guy, George Jones and Friends Remembered, Patsy to Pasty, The Morace Family Show: Listen to the Music, Johnny Lonestar and Motown Downtown.
Taking the stage again this year as well will be Emcee Joshua Clark from the Legends 106.3FM Josh & Dem morning radio show.
Unique to this annual production is its ability to provide audiences with just a sampling of what they’ll get to see if they go to their full show.
“If you haven’t seen these shows, it really gives you emphasis to say, ‘Wow, I really need to go see that show.’ Because you’ll only get a snippet of what they can do. I know I’ve been to every single Hot Winter Fun Show since we first started doing them in 1994,” Merry said. “I’ve seen almost all the shows, but my husband actually hasn’t and there’s been many a time where he’s said, ‘Oh my gosh, we’ve got to go see that person,’…Through the years, the Hot Winter Fun Big Show has inspired my husband to go to some of the shows and I think that’s true for a lot of people from what I’ve heard.”
Another interesting element of this showcase is the amount of entertainers who come together to perform in the same theater on the same day.
“Certain shows that are very well established, typically there’s a lot more people aware of those shows, than some of the shows that might be in smaller venues,” Merry said. “I’ve always found that it’s awesome to have those shows get the recognition and people recognize that it’s really not the size of the venue that matters, it’s the size of the talent and the connection that the show has with the visitors and the audience and everything that really matters. At the Hot Winter Fun Big Show, there’s been hidden gems that I think have impressed people and that’s something I know the entertainers really enjoy.”
With the ticket sales from this event and a couple of other fundraisers done throughout the year, the Branson Show League is able to use those dollars to market Branson via different advertising campaigns.
“We’ve done television co-ops in Texas before and we’ve done travel shows. We’ve gone out to be on different travel shows…like 25 of them where we sent people to hand out brochures and visit with potential groups. Each year we focus on something different,” Merry said. “This year what we’re hoping to do is do another specific television campaign and create TV ads with the different shows that participate and co-op with other marketing entities to drive business into Branson. Specially to go to the shows, because when those customers come to Branson and go to the shows they obviously, because we go out of market, they stay in our lodging accommodations and dine in the restaurants and experience the attractions; so it’s a win for the entire community when we use these dollars to drive the visitors here.”
Last year, one of the marketing campaigns fueled by the Branson Show League was done for Ozark Mountain Christmas.
“With the resolution that the city did, in wanting to really get Ozark Mountain Christmas out there, we created multiple print ads and did group profile sheets and sent those out. Created the Come Back to Ozark Mountain Christmas clingy’s that we put out in people’s businesses all over town. Just highlighting and getting everybody back into the groove or recognizing that Ozark Mountain Christmas is a wonderful season for us. In fact we extended Ozark Mountain Christmas through Jan. 7, and for those business that I heard from that were open…had decent crowds.”
Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater is located at 1600 W. 76 Country Blvd. in Branson. For ticket reservations call 417-339-3003 or for additional information visit showsinbranson.com.
