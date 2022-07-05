A family of entertainers, in one of the area’s newest magical productions, are giving all the credit to God for providing them with the opportunity to perform in Branson.
In the fall of 2020, Phil Dalton Theater of Illusion debuted at the Nashville Roadhouse Theater, formerly the Branson Star Theater. As they bring their third season to the Branson stage, Illusionist Phil Dalton said their audiences will be treated to a Las Vegas-style illusion show.
“You’ll see people get sawed in half, you’ll see people float in the air. There are death defying escapes, but above all what we want to do is just make sure that everyone has a great time,” Dalton said. “We want to include everything. What we want to do is take the audience on a rollercoaster ride. You know, you want there to be fast moments and then relaxed funny moments and then you want dramatic moments and you want all that stuff in there.”
Additionally, Dalton shared their goal is to provide audiences with an experience they won’t soon forget via a variety of magical components.
“You’ll literally see human bodies appear and disappear and get divided and all that stuff. There’s also some sleight of hand, because you’ve got to do something to show that you’ve got some kind of manipulative skill at your fingers,” Dalton said. “We do the Table of Terror where I’m chained up beneath the spikes. It’s a tense moment followed by a whoosh of relief kind of thing. So yeah, we want to take our audience on a rollercoaster ride. That’s the whole point of the show. Above all, we just want to give you something to talk about for a long time to come.”
Theater of Illusion is a family production and features the talents of Dalton, his wife Paula, and their children: Faith, 19, Clay, 17, Silas, 15, Lydia, 13, and Eli, 5. Dalton and his wife have been touring together with their illusion production since they met in 1999.
“We’ve always been a touring show. As the kids came along we became a family show. We’ve performed all over the country. In 2017, we did 50 shows in 50 states in 50 days,” Dalton said. “Literally the entire nation, beginning in Alaska and ending in Hawaii, because what better place than Hawaii. Normally that’s the kind of thing we do.”
However, much like most of the world’s touring performers, the Dalton’s found themselves off the road when the pandemic began in 2020.
“In 2020, we had a nationwide tour booked, not all 50 states, but still we were going to be all over the country. In California, Texas and everywhere, but then the world flipped upside down,” Dalton said. “COVID hit and suddenly every one of our dates just dropped right off the calendar, because in one state you can’t have gatherings of any kind and in another state you can’t do this or that. Then suddenly we had nothing. As with every performer I know, they all have the same story, we just watched all of our dates just vanish.”
After months of being stationary, Dalton said he received a phone call in August from a friend who worked in the show production field and had traveled to Branson for work.
“Bottom line. It’s a God thing. We couldn’t have orchestrated how it happened,” Dalton said. “As casually as most people call and say, ‘Hey, you want to go grab lunch?’ This guy calls me and he says, ‘Hey, you ever think about doing your show in Branson?’ And I said, ‘Branson, Missouri? Yeah! Keep talking.’ So as it turns out, the Branson Star Theater was getting up and running again, they were starting to come back to life and they were looking for another show to add to their line-up.
“We packed everybody up, packed up the whole show and got here, got it set on the stage and all that and they gave us a shot. That was 2020 and we’ve been under contract ever since. That’s why I say it’s a God thing. It truly is. What amazes me is, this is Branson. This is where the best in the world are. I feel like they could have called anybody and somehow they called us. We’re so blessed to get to do what we love in a place like this.”
As he thanks God for bringing his family to Branson, Dalton also shares his faith with audiences on stage. The illusionist explained why having God as a part of his show is so important to him.
“When you’re reading the Bible and read of what he did for us and sacrificed his own son for us. It says, ‘What greater love is anybody than that.’ To not share. I can’t imagine not sharing after he did that for me and the change he’s made in my life,” Dalton said. “It’s like they say as Christians we’re not perfect and we still mess up, but at least we have somebody else holding the reins. We’re not alone and all that stuff. I can’t imagine not telling folks about this wonderful thing I found in my life…This is the best thing I’ve ever found and I can’t imagine not sharing that. For me, I’m just sharing the greatest thing I’ve ever found and that’s why we do it.”
As entertainers, Dalton shared they are extremely blessed to get to do what they do and enjoy sharing what they love to do with an audience.
“At the end of the day, what it comes down to is you want to make folks happy, you want them to have a good time, you want them to have fun with you and you want them to feel like they’re a part of the family,” Dalton said. “You don’t want to perform at the audience, you want to perform with the audience. You want to make them a part of your family and get to know everyone and make them enjoy and have a great time with what they’re doing.”
Dalton added he and his magical family are grateful to be in Branson and as a part of the community.
“Of all the places we could have landed a regular theater to do our show. A lot of magicians look for Vegas and that sort of thing. There’s a lot of performers there, but it’s not a family friendly destination,” Dalton said. “Branson is a good place. This is a family friendly place. The values are here and I think the tourists know that and I think that’s why a lot of people come here. They realize it’s all about faith and family and that’s why we love it. For us, it’s a perfect fit. It’s what we’re all about. We’re just so grateful to get to be in a place like this. We love it. Truly a dream.”
In November of last year, Dalton hosted a thrilling escape attempt in Branson West where he was buried alive inside of a locked coffin, which was lowered into a six-foot grave and covered by loads of dirt. Dalton was successful and emerged from the earth after 23 minutes of being underground.
Following his record setting third buried alive escape, Dalton shared what life was like in the time since.
“For about the next two weeks I was performing with dirt still jammed under my fingernails. I was torn up pretty good, because…in Cincinnati where we did it before, it’s either dirt or mud depending on if it rained all day,” Dalton said, “Here it’s clay and rock. I really didn’t anticipate how much. It was like a gumball machine filled with baseball sized rocks. That’s what the ground is like here. It’s just insane. Lots of rocks. I was torn up pretty good after coming up out of there.”
Showtimes this summer for Phil Dalton Theater of Illusion are at 8 p.m. on Thursdays and 2 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Show dates and times will change slightly in October, but return to the current schedule for the final two months of the year.
For additional information on the show or to purchase tickets visit 50magicshows.com or nashvilleroadhouse.com.
