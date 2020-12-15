From ice skating to Christmas light tours and scavenger hunts to visits from Santa and much more, Big Cedar Lodge is pulling out all the stops to make 2020 a magical Christmas for everyone.
Now through Dec. 31, Big Cedar Lodge is inviting folks to join them for any of their several Home For The Holidays activities. Big Cedar Lodge Public Relations Manager Janet Glaser said one of their top Christmas activities has become the Winter Wonderland Ice Rink.
“It’s this huge ice arena in the middle of our property with a stunning Christmas tree right in the middle. It’s open throughout the day and people can come and go as they please,” said Glaser. “Then during the night time it lights up with this beautiful blue, and the Christmas tree lights up and it becomes just an even more magical experience because it’s overlooking Table Rock Lake. So that is a must-see experience, and that one is open to the public.”
Also open to the public is the Sleigh Bell Scurry, which has become a fan favorite each Christmas for guests, according to Glaser.
“The Sleigh Bell Scurry is basically a scavenger hunt throughout Big Cedar Lodge where guests, family members, friends or whoever you want to do your scavenger hunt with you, will get a list of clues and you’ll find items throughout the property at Big Cedar Lodge,” Glaser said. “These items are actually decorating materials so you can put together a wreath at the end of the scavenger hunt. After you’re done decorating your wreath you can take those home with you as a special keepsake from your time at Big Cedar Lodge.”
Out of all the fun activities people can enjoy during the Christmas season, Glaser said her personal favorite has become the Holiday Light Tour.
“You’ll hop onto a tram tour that’s pulled by this tractor and you’ll get to experience 25 minutes of the over 1 million lights that we have at Big Cedar Lodge. It is the most magical experience. I took my 2-year-old daughter this year, and she was absolutely blown away,” said Glaser. “It’s one of those magical things that you sit back and you think, ‘You know, this is why we do this.’ We want to make magical experiences for all of the families or groups or couples, anyone that’s visiting Big Cedar Lodge during the holidays, because there is really nothing like it anywhere else.”
In years past, many people began coming to Big Cedar Lodge to walk around and enjoy the Christmas lights on the property. Glaser said those people are what helped inspire the light tour.
“People wanted to see how extensive the lights set-up around the property was, because it’s almost unbelievable until you get on that tram and see them all. It’s such a wonderful experience. Not to mention, if you go on the tram tour you get a complimentary hot chocolate,” said Glaser. “Afterwards we have this set up on the lawn where you guys take off from the tram tour and you can get another hot chocolate or s’mores or candy or anything you want and sit around the camp fire and just experience the magical holiday season with those you love the most, so I couldn’t recommend it more.”
While there are a number of activities open to the public, some of the festive fun at Big Cedar Lodge is best experienced by those staying as guests on the property. One such activity is the Big Cedar Lodge Elf Visits.
“You can schedule a real live elf from Santa’s workshop to visit your room and surprise your kids with stockings full of goodies,” said Glaser. “They like to read stories and they like to collect letters for Santa and deliver it back to Santa, and it’s just a very magical experience that we highly suggest if you have any kiddos or groups that want to have some fun at Big Cedar.”
Glaser added that those who would like to receive a visit from the big man himself, can also schedule a visit from Santa.
“Instead of an elf, we bring down Santa from the North Pole and he will visit your room personally to listen to all of your hopes and wishes for Christmas day,” Glaser said. “You can get a photo with Santa and also receive a special gift as a part of that experience as well.”
Another popular Christmas surprise for children is the Breakfast with Santa event, which is held every Saturday in December before Christmas.
“One of the other fan favorites, that is actually open to the public but is usually taken advantage of by guests of Big Cedar because it is pretty early, is Breakfast with Santa. You get to decorate a stocking, you get to enjoy pancakes and waffles and all of the fun foods that Big Cedar offers,” said Glaser. “You get to spend time with Santa. He walks around and visits all the tables, listens to all of the kids’ wishes, and it’s all lit up with Christmas lights, per usual. So it’s a real fun, magical experience for anyone visiting Big Cedar.”
On top of all these hours of Christmas fun, there are still a ton of other adventures open to both the public and guests of Big Cedar Lodge. Additional Christmas activities include Baking with Mrs. Claus, a Kids Tree Decorating Pajama Party, Storytime with Mrs. Claus, Stocking Decorating, the Elf on the Shelf Scavenger Hunt, a Sunrise Santa Visit, a Gingerbread Build-Off, the Elves Winter Workshop and the Tree Lighting Ceremony, which is held each Saturday night in December through Dec. 21, and on Dec. 24.
“All of our activities and venues, and anything you can think of for Big Cedar, is available to be rented for groups or family reunions,” Glaser said. “Anytime you want to get a group together for Big Cedar Lodge, we will personalize it to whatever your group wants and needs to do.”
To learn more about all these Christmas adventures, including operating hours and prices, visit bigcedar.com/seasons/home-for-the-holidays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.