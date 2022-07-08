On Sunday, July 10, the Branson Regional Arts Council is hosting its inaugural 10-Minute Play Series at the Historic Owen Theatre in Downtown Branson.
The evening of plays, named 10-10-10, will begin at 7 p.m. and consist of 10 plays, lasting no longer than 10 minutes each. 10-10-10 provides local writers and directors of all skills and experience levels to practice their art in a low-stakes, low commitment and safe environment.
As a whole, the plays will represent a variety of styles. Productions will include a contemporary comedy and drama, a fantasy, a surrealist piece, a silent film-style play and two classical plays.
Kyle Blanchard, one of the participating 10-10-10 directors, was the inspiration behind this new event.
“This year, the directors and plays were chosen ahead-of-time from locals that displayed interest, but in the future anyone will be able to submit their play and/or submit to direct,” Blanchard said. “Writers and directors will be chosen on a first-come basis with no regard to experience.”
Admission into the event is free, but donations of $10 will be accepted at the door to help benefit BRAC’s Arts Education Program, which provides training and arts opportunities in theatre, music, vocal, dance, technical production and the visual arts for residents of all ages.
The selected plays this year include:
PEARL’S BIG DAY – Written and Directed by Michael Phillips. Featuring Deanna Bruce, Cat Faggion, Ian lahlum, Michael Sager, Addison Montgumrey, Aaron Munn, Chris Skillern,Kahrie Stegman and Michael Phillips.
GASLIGHT – Written and Directed by Kyle Blanchard. Starring Josiah Mayer, Jonathan Crum, Megan King and Mariah Garrett
MAN AND SUPERMAN by George Bernard Shaw – Directed by Josh Boulden. Starring Ashlind Hippie, Natalie Hensarling, and Jameson Clanton.
UNSPOKEN – Written and Directed by Jonah Outhouse. Starring Jason Lightfoot and Andy Brown.
WHILE THE AUTO WAITS – Adapted and Directed by Megan King. Starring Jonathan Crum, Ashlind Hippe, Andy Brown and Nicole Horton
WHAT IF… THE PRINCE FOLLOWED by Ellie Faggion. Directed by Cole Litwiller. Starring Mariah Garrett and Aaron Munn.
THE LEAST OF THESE – Written and Directed by Ryan Hippe. Starring Nick Carrano and Kyra Carrano.
DIALOGUE BETWEEN FRANKLIN AND THE GOUT by Benjamin Franklin. Directed by Josh Boulden. Starring Cat Blanchard and Michael Sager.
HEART OF HEARING by Joseph Zeccola. Directed by Ellie Faggion. Starring Brandon Farrar and Rosalie Burr.
SPOON – Written & Directed by Joey Faggion. Starring Shekinah Davis, Judah Fox, Audrey Noll, and Adam Hood.
The technical team for the evening includes: Pamela Meadows, Mac Hill, Sarah Briggs and Tori Hurley.
There will be a 10-minute intermission during the event. A Talkback session will follow the play presentations for audience reaction and questions. All plays are rated PG or PG-13. There is some mild adult language and violence.
For additional information on this event visit bransonarts.org.
