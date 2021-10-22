Branson will once again welcome back Country Music Legend T.G. Sheppard for a performance on Saturday, Oct. 30 at the Copeland Theater at the Meadows.
Performing now for nearly 50 years, Sheppard’s passion for music has earned him a total of 21 No. 1 hits, which has ranked him as one of the top 100 country artists of all time. With chart topping hits like “Only One You” and “Fooled Around and Fell In Love,” Sheppard’s music contains a smooth fusion of R&B rhythms, pop arrangements and country songwriting.
For his return to Branson, Sheppard said this one night only performance will be more personal and intimate than some of his other shows.
“My show in Branson this trip is a different type of show. It’s a full music show, but it’s an acoustic/keyboard show and it’s a very big sound,” Sheppard said. “It’s with my keyboardist Buddy Hyatt, who’s also my co-producer on all my records. He also used to be with a famous group called Toto.”
Sheppard added audiences should expect to come to a show that’s sort of laid back.
“It will be stories. A lot of fun stuff. We’ll be doing a lot of our 21 No. 1 hits that we’ve had during the years. It should be a lot of fun, but it’s more of a storytelling, acoustic type show,” Sheppard said. “I’ll probably even take a few questions from the audience. I always enjoy the interaction of the audience from the stage. It’s always a lot of fun.”
While the 7 p.m. show won’t include all 21 of Sheppard’s No. 1 hits, he said they plan to perform as many of them as they can.
“They’ll hear songs like ‘I Love Em’ Everyone One,’ ‘Slow Burn,’ ‘Last Cheater’s Waltz,’ ‘Do You Want to go to Heaven,’ ‘War is Hell (on the Homefront),’ ‘Only One You’ and ‘Party Time,’ just to name a few. Most people who are country fans will know those songs when they hear them,” Sheppard said. “We try to pick the ones that were the biggest selling and might have stayed No. 1 the longest. That’s basically what the show will be about. We have a lot of fun on stage. It’s just an incredibly fun time for me to be able to do these types of shows, because it’s time to breathe and not rush through a show, but make it real personable for the fans of country music.”
Leading up to the show in Branson, Sheppard said he’s been keeping himself busy in recent weeks.
“We just did the Hiawassee Fall Festival in Hiawassee, Georgia. We did two shows there this past week. This past week I was also on Huckabee’s TV show out of Nashville,” Sheppard said. “My wife Kelly Lang and I did the show together. I was in the recording studio doing some recording. There’s always something going on in the music world. You don’t have enough hours in the day. We’re on the road quite a bit right now.”
Sheppard also shared that he’s just now getting back out on the road after a long battle with COVID double pneumonia.
“I really didn’t know if I would be here or not right now. It was very touch and go, but I managed to get through it. I’m negative once again. Thank God for that. Prayer got me through it. It’s just good to get back at it after being off for a few months,” Sheppard said. “I feel great. I think a lot of people just really need to listen to their body and take it easy and rest and take the right medications, a lot of vitamins and fluids and things like that. I’ve lost a lot of great friends to COVID, but I managed to get through it and my wife did too.”
Since recovering, Sheppard said his time on stage has taken on an entirely new meaning for him.
“I’m enjoying myself more this time out, because I think when you run the chance of losing it and not being able to do what you love anymore, I think you appreciate it more when you’re able to go back out and sing again,” Sheppard said. “To me it’s just an absolute blessing and a lot of fun.”
As he’ll be performing on Halloween Eve, Sheppard said he plans to spend the entire weekend in Branson and hopes to see some of his friends.
“I enjoy visiting with a lot of my friends there. I’ll definitely drop by and see (Mickey) Gilley and Johnny Lee. I don’t know who else will be in town, but it’s always fun,” Sheppard said. “I’m actually going to spend Halloween in Branson after we do our show on the 30th and then I’m over in Poplar Bluff, Missouri on the 1st. We’ll hang out a little bit and maybe visit with some friends. That’s always fun when coming to Branson.”
For the last few years, Sheppard has also kept himself busy on the airways with his own four hour SiriusXM Radio show every Friday on Elvis Radio Channel 75.
“I have a lot of people on there. I have a guest on each week. I’ve had Lionel Richie, I’ve had Olivia Newton John, Dolly and oh gosh we’ve had everybody on the show,” Sheppard said. “It’s a lot of fun to have the T.G. Sheppard Show on SiriusXM Radio. We’re in our third year there and we have a very large audience there. We always tell people our concert dates and stuff on there.”
Sheppard said he also wants to invite folks to check out his new channel on YouTube, which they just recently launched with a ton of new content.
“The T.G. Sheppard YouTube Channel is where you can hear all about us and see old footage of TV shows and new TV shows, concert footage. It’s just fun to have it,” Sheppard said. “I hope people will subscribe when they go to the channel.”
Joining Sheppard and Hyatt on stage to open the show will be special guest Mark Aldred with Jukebox Live.
The Copeland Theater is located at 4230 Gretna Road in Branson at The Shoppes at Branson Meadows. For additional information or to purchase tickets call 417-332-5338 or visit copelandtheater.com.
