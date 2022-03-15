For the first time ever, guests of the Titanic Museum Attraction in Branson are allowed to photograph their experience on board.
As of Feb. 21, the Branson Titanic has given folks the chance to take personal photos inside the ship. Along with the change in photo policy, the Titanic has embraced the motto of ‘Times are a changing and so is Titanic,’ according to Titanic Museum Attraction COO and Co-Owner Mary Kellogg-Joslyn.
“With the ubiquity of digital cameras, along with the irrepressible urge to take pictures, has led us to reevaluate our photo policy. We have been fighting an uphill battle with our guests who just want to create memories with their phones,” Kellogg-Joslyn said. “Social Media has been part of their everyday life. In our reviews almost 99% of the reviews enjoyed their Titanic experience, but they have expressed their frustration that they could NOT take photos with their phones. About a year ago we started to have discussions on how we could allow photos in the ship—we determined it was time. Guests can take photos with their phones only, no flash, no tripods, no videos.”
Not allowing photos has been a part of the Titanic experience since the debut of the museum attraction more than a decade and a half ago.
“When we built the Titanic Museum Attraction in 2006 it was acceptable in the museum world that photos should not be taken,” Kellogg-Joslyn said. “In the museum we have many valuable Titanic paper-goods that are worth thousands of dollars as well as copyright issues.”
With that in mind, Kellogg-Joslyn added there will still be places within the museum where taking photos will still not be allowed.
“No photos on the first floor (deck) can be taken until the guest reaches the Grand Staircase,” Kellogg-Joslyn said. “Why? Some of our collectors have requested no photos on their artifacts, so we have moved them to the first floor. Plus, the first floor will back-up with guests if we allow photos, especially in the third class area. In the museum-attraction world this is known as the ‘Pinch-Point.’”
Though photos are now permitted aboard the Titanic, Kellogg-Joslyn confirmed the goal of the museum to create memorable experiences for guests remains firmly in place.
“We want our guests to continue to be engrossed in the passenger’s and crew’s stories and felt this overarching narrative was extremely important. We have an excellent crew and a strong sense of storytelling. We don’t want to lose this original concept of our Titanic museum,” Kellogg-Joslyn said. “After many meetings and many hours of discussions with our management team as well as with other museums, we determined it was time to listen to our guests and make the change.”
As part of a special exhibit this month, the Branson Titanic has placed Enchanted Fairy Irish Cottages throughout the ship for guests to find. These cottages were created to pay tribute to the 187 Irish passengers and crew who were on board the Titanic. On Tuesday, March 29, the museum will also be celebrating World Piano Day by welcoming guest pianists aboard to play the piano in the Titanic Music Gallery.
“The Titanic Museum is honored to pay respect to the 2,208 passengers and crew everyday and if a photo will help continue to share these stories we are honored,” Kellogg-Joslyn said. “We must never forget these people.”
The Titanic Museum Attraction in Branson is located at 3235 76 Country Blvd. and opens daily at 9 a.m. Advance reservations are required and masks must be worn by all crew and guests while aboard the Titanic.
For additional information or to make ticket reservations call 417-334-9500 or visit titanicbranson.com.
