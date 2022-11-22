On Thursday, Dec. 1, The Mansion Theatre for the Performing Arts will become more of a castle as the cast of Disney Princess—The Concert takes the stage for the first time ever in Branson.
Performing in more than 90 cities in 2022, Disney Princess—The Concert will make their Branson debut with a 7:30 p.m. performance.
Audiences looking forward to attending the single night Branson performance can expect to be a part of the ultimate princess celebration, according to Disney Princess—The Concert Actress and Theater World Award-Winner Isabelle McCalla (Broadway’s ‘Jasmine’ in Aladdin and The Prom).
“We celebrate the songs of all 12 princesses, plus a few queens, Anna and Elsa, as well as some other Disney favorites like Nala, Megara and Anastasia,” McCalla said. “There are four powerhouse Broadway actresses who are always the princess or heroine of their story solo, but the four of us come together for an epic night of sharing our stories, behind the scenes of playing our iconic roles as well as supporting each other and singing crazy four-part harmonies.”
In addition to McCalla, Branson audiences will also be treated to the talents of Drama Desk Award-nominee Christy Altomare (Broadway’s original ‘Anya’ in Anastasia and Mamma Mia), Disney Channel icon Anneliese van der Pol (That’s So Raven, Raven’s Home, Broadway’s final ‘Belle’ in Beauty and The Beast) and Broadway World Award-winner Syndee Winters (Broadway’s ‘Nala’ in The Lion King, Hamilton).
Music Director Benjamin Rauhala (Fiddler on the Roof, The Secret Life of Bees) and enchanting Prince, Adam J. Levy (Moulin Rouge, Waitress), will also join the featured quartet for their Branson performance.
“Besides all of the songs you’ll get to hear, we have a 40 foot LED screen behind us that plays montages of the movies of the songs that we’re singing from,” McCalla said. “Audiences can expect a powerhouse night that is a cross between a cabaret, a pop concert and a Broadway performance all rolled into one. It’s a lot of fun. People stand on their feet and sing along with us and dance if they want to. Basically it’s a night for every single human who loves joy and Disney.”
While 99% of the concert will feature the songs everyone knows and loves, McCalla said there will be a few songs audiences will only have heard if they’ve seen the Broadway productions of the Disney classic films.
“I play Jasmine on Broadway, so I get to sing a song called ‘These Palace Walls’ from the Broadway production of Aladdin, as well as ‘Speechless’ from the live-action film. Our fabulous Syndee Winters sings ‘Shadowland,’ the song from the Broadway production of ‘The Lion King,’” McCalla said. “Our opening number is exclusively a brand new, never performed before song called ‘Starting Now.’ It was written for the ultimate princess celebration and it’s a song that weaves in all these little easter eggs of lines from different shows.”
As all of the female cast members of this production have performed in their own shows as princesses on Branson, McCalla shared what the experience has been like for all four of them to come together in one show.
“It’s fantastic. We are, all four of us, strong, professional, Broadway caliber women who have played these iconic roles on Broadway and oftentimes we are the only women in those stories who hold the mantle for the lone powerhouse warrior,” McCalla said. “This concert’s great because we break the fourth wall and we get to talk to each other and the audience. We get to support each other. We sing back up for each other. We cheer each other on.’
McCalla added one of the elements of this concert that makes it so special is how it is an evening of women supporting women.
“What unites every Disney princess is a drive for autonomy and also love and freedom of choice and it’s a really special, beautiful evening that we all get to share together, so it’s nothing short of magical,” McCalla said. “Plus, we’re not just relegated to our one Disney princess. We all celebrate the songs of the various queens. For example, I myself, yes I get to sing Jasmine songs, but I also celebrate Mulan and Pocahontas and Moana. So it’s really wonderful to step into the minds and hearts of those iconic Disney princesses.”
In comparison to each of the actresses’ time on Broadway, McCalla shared what it has been like to look out and interact with those in the audience.
“When we’re in shows on Broadway or wherever we’re doing shows, we’re only connecting with our fellow cast members, but to be able to break the fourth wall and look out into the audience and see everybody singing along and not just the little kids. There are full blown adults singing along and elderly people singing along, because the truth of the matter is, this show is for the VHS generation. The person who watched Beauty and the Beast on VHS just grew up, but they didn’t stop loving Belle. Everybody is singing along and everybody is wearing their fabulous royal attire.”
McCalla explained it’s been nothing short of a dream come true to be on stage and enjoying having a special connection with the audience.
“I love getting to look out and see and connect with people. The moment they realize I’m looking at them, there’s this light that sparks up, but it feels like a communal moment for all of us, because this special thing is this music is so much larger than any individual,” McCalla said. “This shared experience of love and magic that we all have and I think there is something really powerful about music that it really unifies every single person regardless of your age, your race, your denomination, or whatever. It’s just human stories, sharing human love through song and that’s like something that is so wonderful and uplifting to me doing this show.”
McCalla also took a moment to speak directly to those considering coming to their performance in Branson.
“If you just need a nice pick-me-up and some chicken soup for the soul come to Disney Princess—The Concert. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, you’ll sing along and your heart will grow about three sizes; which is great.”
For additional information about the show, the cast or to reserve tickets visit disneyconcerts.com/disney-princess-concert-tour.
The Mansion Theatre for the Performing Arts is located at 189 Expressway Lane in Branson. Visit themansiontheatre.com.
