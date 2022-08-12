King’s Castle Theatre is hosting area appreciation this month and offering locals the opportunity to see any of their productions at a discounted rate.
Now through Wednesday, Aug. 31, residents of select southwest Missouri and northwest Arkansas counties can enjoy any of the four King’s Castle Theatre shows for just $9.95 a ticket.
Now performing at the Branson venue are Anthems of Rock, Dublin’s Irish Tenors & The Celtic Ladies: featuring Irish Dance Stars, New Jersey Nights and Dancing Queen: The Ultimate 70’s Show.
Showtimes for Anthems of Rock this month are at 8 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Dublin’s Irish Tenors & The Celtic Ladies showtimes are at 2 p.m. on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays; as well as 10 a.m. on Wednesday. Dancing Queen is offering performances at 8 p.m. on Sundays and Thursdays and at 2 p.m. on Wednesdays. Audiences can enjoy New Jersey Nights at 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays and Fridays.
Area appreciation is open to Missouri residents of Stone, Taney, Christian, Greene, Barry, Lawrence, Webster and Jasper counties. Arkansas residents of Boone, Baxter, Marion, and Carroll counties are also eligible for this promotion.
To reserve tickets under the area appreciation rate, residents can contact the box office at 417-334-2500. Proof of residency is required for ticket pick-up.
For additional information about the shows or a look at the productions full 2022 schedule visit kingscastletheatre.com.
