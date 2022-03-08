The Black Oak Amphitheater in Lampe has announced the next round of entertainers and concert dates for their 2022 show season.
This fall, Black Oak Amp will welcome multi-award winning country artist Jon Pardi, who is bringing his Ain’t Always The Cowboy Tour to Stone County on Friday, Aug. 19.
“Get ready for some Heartache Medication with Gold and Multi-Platinum Jon Pardi, an artist who delivers a hard-hitting-honky-tonk, ‘Call Me Country,’ sound,” a press release from the amphitheater said. “The real-life cowboy’s ‘Dirt On My Boots’ has become the working man’s anthem, followed by his smash hit, ‘Head Over Boots.’ Pardi continues to apply new ideas to country’s old sounds, and bring authenticity back into country music. The hit-maker recently announced his single, ‘Last Night Lonely,’ off his forthcoming new album, is now available everywhere.”
Opening for Pardi in August will be 2022 ACM nominee Lainey Wilson, who will perform her smash hit, “Things A Man Oughta Know” off her debut album Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’. Wilson will be joined by Grammy nominated songwriter and singer Hailey Whitters, who will be performing her single “The Neon” from her new album Raised.
Tickets for this country concert went on sale at blackoakamp.com on Friday, March 4.
Before the BOA goes all country later this fall, they’ll offer audiences a blend of country and rock ’n’ roll this spring and early summer. On Saturday, May 28, the concert venue will host Casey Donahew and the Josh Abbott Band.
“Texas music sensation, Casey Donahew has risen from being a favorite on the local music scene, racking up 21 #1 singles, to a national music sensation, selling out venues across the country. Casey Donahew brings his own sizzling brand of country, from Red Dirt anthems to beautiful ballads and everything in between,” a release from BOA said. “A staple in the Texas music scene since forming in 2006 at Lubbock’s Texas Tech University, Josh Abbott Band have weathered many storms together. In addition to the heartfelt ballads of love, Josh Abbott Band’s energetic live show is highlighted throughout their newest album, The Highway Kind.”
Tickets for Casey Donahew and Josh Abbott Band will go live on Friday, March 11 at 10 a.m. on blackoakamp.com.
As part of their summer concerts series, BOA audiences will be treated to LIVE to Rock featuring Skid Row on Saturday, June 18.
“New Jersey kids, Skid Row, punk and metal attitude, determined to conquer the world. All for one, banded together with single-minded purpose,” the BOA release stated. “The battlefield was the stage, the songs their arsenal in an us-against-them musical coup d’état. Top Ten singles with ‘I Remember You’ and ‘18 and Life’ Gold and multi-platinum sales. Their second Album ‘Slave to the Grind’ debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart. Their rebellion continues. United World Rebellion starts now.”
LIVE to Rock on Saturday, June 18, will also feature performances by Warrant and Quiet Riot.
“Big-haired, leather-wearing rockers, Warrant gained international popularity with their double-platinum debut Dirty Rotten Filthy Stinking Rich. The chart-topping power ballad ‘Heaven’ reached No. 1 in Rolling Stone and No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. Glam metal in nature, the band’s catchy, yet melodic sound, has blazed the trail for over 30 years of sweet surprises,” the release said. “In 1983, Quiet Riot became MTV darlings on rotation every half hour. The single ‘Cum on Feel The Noize’ peaked at number five and ‘Metal Health’ (Bang Your Head) became a monster hit. The album surpassed ten million in worldwide sales before the record company stopped counting.”
Tickets for LIVE to Rock went on sale on Friday, March 4, and are now available on blackoakamp.com.
The 2022 Black Oak Amp concert season begins on Friday and Saturday, May 20 and 21, with the Ozark Mountain Rumble Rally, which will include two full days of motorcycles, food and live music from local and regional bands.
Additional 2022 BOA performances will include Hairball with special guest Stillhouse on Friday, May 27; T.I., Chingy, Ying Yang Twins and DJ Skribble on Friday, June 3; and Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias Back on Tour on Saturday, Sept. 10.
For additional information on Black Oak Amphitheater, their 2022 schedule or to make ticket reservations visit blackoakamp.com.
