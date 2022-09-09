Branson will be on display during the Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway this Saturday, Sept. 10.
Emerling-Gase Motorsports announced their sponsor for the race will be Branson/Lifetime Destinations. The Branson Chamber of Commerce/CVB has partnered with Branson’s Nantucket and Lifetime Destinations on the design and car wrap for the race.
“We are honored to partner with Joey and the Branson Chamber of Commerce/CVB to honor our veterans and feature Branson, Mo. as a premier travel destination,” Branson’s Nantucket Vice President of Sales Jerald Ridgway said in a statement.
The design process is the third time Branson CVB Creative Director Duane Stout has created the paint scheme for Gase’s car. The theme of the design is “Branson Honors Veterans Every Day.”
“When I took this job 13 years ago, I never expected to get the opportunity to design something that everyone in America will see, let alone doing it more than once,” Duane Stout, Creative Director for the Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce and CVB and Taney Co. Partnership, told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “And doing it three times, while representing Branson, Missouri, has been an amazing experience!”
Branson will be represented at the race by two local veterans.
“It’s great that Branson will be honoring the men and women who have served our country on the weekend of 9/11 at a NASCAR event,” Jason Outman, President/CEO, Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce and CVB said. “And we are glad that two of the fans watching at Kansas Speedway will be hometown veterans who came back from Afghanistan.”
Gase has run a part-time schedule in 2022 following the launch of Emerling-Gase Motorsports, with two top finishes of 16th in the Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega and the Wawa 250 at Daytona.
