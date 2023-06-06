FACE Amusement Group, the company behind several Branson attractions and eateries, has been recognized as a “Great Place to Work.”
At the end of May, FACE received the Great Place to Work Certification, which is an award based entirely on what current employees have to say about their experiences working with FACE Amusement Group.
Though based in Tennessee, the FACE name will be known to proprietors of Branson attractions and restaurants on the 76 Strip: The Branson Coaster & The Branson Buzzsaw and on the Branson Landing: The Mirror Maize, Arcade City, 7D Dark Ride Adventure and Guy’s Branson Kitchen and Bar.
“I extend my heartfelt appreciation to each team member for their dedication, collaboration, and incredible efforts they invest in our shared goals,” FACE Amusement Group CEO Bucky Mabe said. “Together, we have created an exceptional workplace that fosters innovation, creativity, and personal growth. Congregations to everyone on this well-deserved recognition. We will celebrate our success and look forward to an even brighter future as we continue to grow and make a positive impact for our team members and the industry.”
Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation. The certification recognizes employers who create an outstanding employee experience. Certification is a two-step process that includes surveying associates and submitting a questionnaire about their workforce.
“Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience,” Great Place To Work Vice President of Global Recognition Sarah Lewis-Kulin said.
Lewis-Kulin emphasized certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture.
“By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that FACE Amusement Group stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees,” Lewis-Kulin said.
According to greatplacetowork.com, with 448 U.S. based employees, 77% of FACE Amusement Group employees said it’s a great place to work, compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S. based company. Additional stats provided online by Great Place to Work include:
83%—I am given the resources and equipment to do my job.
83%—When you join the company, you are made to feel welcome.
82%—When I look at what we accomplish, I feel a sense of pride.
82%—I’m proud to tell others I work here.
82%—I can be myself around here.
For additional information visit greatplacetowork.com/certified-company/7046338, faceamusement.com or thebransoncoaster.com.
