Jim Barber is back.
While he never truly left Branson, fans of the professional comedian and ventriloquist will be excited to learn they can now see Barber performing live on stage once again at the Shepherd of the Hills Playhouse Theatre in his new show Jim Barber & Friends.
Barber said for this new production, he’s bringing back some of his most beloved and classic bits for audiences to enjoy.
“You’re going to see some of the best ideas and creations that I’ve done throughout my career. A lot of the things that I’ve done I’ve kept in the show, because they still work,” Barber said. “I like to keep things like the Barber and Seville, Chico Pete — a little chihuahua in a backpack — and the Baby character. I’m adding new impressions like Donald Trump. I’ll probably have Biden in the show before too long.”
The show also includes a few music and dance numbers, as well as several audience participation pieces.
“One of my favorite parts is bringing people up from the audience and just talking to them and working them into the show, because I never know what to expect. Literally it’s different every show. That’s the fun part,” Barber said. “My job is to make everybody happy by the end of the show, so they’ll go home saying, ‘I really had a fun time tonight.’ That’s my goal.”
After traveling across the country for several years, Barber made his way to Branson where he spent three years performing in the Glen Campbell Goodtime Show. He also performed for a time at the Osmond Family Theatre before opening his own Branson venue with Illusionist Dave Hamner, called the Hamner Barber Theater — now known as Hamner’s Unbelievable Variety Theater.
After a decade of performing together, Barber left the theater at the end of 2013 to venture into several new opportunities.
“I stopped performing for various reasons back when I had the theater. We had a great 10 years together, but really it was a financial decision. It was really tough Anyone who owns a theater can tell you how it is,” Barber said. “The Hamner’s have done a great job of keeping it going and bringing in other shows, so I’m really happy for them. I did what I wanted. I wanted to do a little more performing and traveling and then develop my multimedia. The rug that got pulled out from under me that I didn’t expect, was when I lost my wife to cancer and that changed everything in my life.”
When his wife, Diane, passed in 2015, Barber paused any major performing gigs to raise their teenage daughter. In his show, Barber does get personal with his audience as he shares his journey since losing Diane to stage 4 pancreatic cancer.
“I think of my show as being a piece of theatre. It goes up and down, and I want to try and reach different emotions. When I talk about losing my wife, I can see it in the audience — the people who have been through it themselves. It hits them, and I see that look in their face like they know exactly what I’m talking about,” Barber said. “At that moment, something changes in the dynamics of the audience and they see me more as a real person and not so much just this comedy act. I think that it is important to try and bless people with my story and hopefully, if they’ve been through something similar, maybe that can help them heal a little bit as well.”
In 2020, Barber remarried. His wife, Melonie, joins him on stage for a couple of bits in his new show. Barber said he credits her for helping him find his way back.
“Melonie helped inspire me to get back on stage,” Barber said. “She’s been such a great thing for me. She helped really bring me out of a dark spot where I was at for many years. She’s got my creativity going again and my smiles back and I look forward to the next 30 years.”
Though he hosted a select number of shows back in March before restarting his show mid-June, Barber said folks are just now discovering he’s once again performing on a regular basis in Branson.
“I think I’m still the little secret in town that I’m back, but that’s okay. I’m just here for the fun and those who come enjoy it,” Barber said after his show on June 22. “I can have a small audience like tonight and here’s this family that the grandma and grandpa saw me eight years ago and wanted to bring their grandkids back to come see my show. They remembered me all those years. That is amazing to me. That just really almost chokes me up, because it just means that I really made an impression on them. That’s really special.”
When asked if he prefers performing at large venues or small, Barber said he enjoys being in an intimate setting more than anything.
“A small crowd right up close, that’s what I like the best. You can engage the audience a lot better and it becomes a lot more personal,” Barber said. “I love the atmosphere here. I’ve worked at so many different venues in my life.. Everything from giant stages here in Branson to cruise ships that have really fantastic stages with teared level audiences and live bands. I’ve done everything from parties in people’s homes where I had to stand in the closet, literally and perform in a closet because there was no more room in the house. All kinds of places. I’ve kind of prided myself that I’ve worked just about everywhere there is to work, but I really feel comfortable on this stage here at the Playhouse Theatre.”
Barber also shared this isn’t the first time he’s brought one of his shows to Shepherd of the Hills.
“I had performed here years ago when it was just an outdoor pavilion. It was open air. There were no walls on the sides,” Barber said. “The stage was here, but it was the Sons of the Pioneers and it was open and there was hay on the floor. I did a show here one time in the winter. It was cold and freezing, but then they closed it in.”
Once walls had been added to the Playhouse Theatre, Barber said he returned with his Comedy of Jim Barber show for a short run in the fall of 2018.
“When they were just starting to develop the theater, it really wasn’t quite ready to have shows, so I was a little early,” Barber said. “This year (Shepherd of the Hills General Manager) Jeff Johnson asked if I could come back, and I was able to arrange it. I’m really glad to be back.”
Also joining Barber on stage at the Playhouse Theatre is longtime Branson Entertainer Dan Embree who brings some classic comedy routines and entertainment to the stage.
Recognizing that Barber has several set-ups in his show that take time to prepare, Johnson recommended to Barber that Embree join the show to be on stage while Barber sets up for his next bit.
“Dan and I met, and we talked about what we were going to do. I really like these old classic comedy routines he does. The kids have never heard them before, but remember a lot of these from when I was a kid,” Barber said. “I just get a kick out of them. I think it’s fun. Dan not only performs here at Shepherd, but he’s also at Silver Dollar City as a character actor and he’s been doing that for years.”
Alongside his show at Shepherd, Barber continues to serve as the executive director of the Branson Regional Arts Council, which he has done for four years now. Recently, Barber has also taken on a new adventure as a Branson radio show host. Folks can tune in and listen to Barber weekdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on 98.1 FM and branson4u.com.
Showtimes for Jim Barber & Friends are Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. now through Saturday, Aug. 14.
For additional information or ticket reservations visit theshepherdofthehills.com.
