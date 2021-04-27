On Sunday, May 2, the Branson Famous Baldknobber’s Theater will host the May Jammin’ for Jesus concert.
The music will begin at 2 p.m. The May concert will be hosted by Ava Kasich and Marsha Sue Mitchell. They will be joined by co-host Brian Pendergrass, according to a press release.
The concert on Sunday will feature the talents of John Hernandez, Carol Sanguinete-How, Joie Christensen, Paul Williams, Anita French-Kidd Stahl, Naomi Hillsberry, Sharon Galaway and Saxophonist Gary Dooms.
“This is the 21st year for Jammin’ for Jesus concerts and it’s been a joy to help so many worthy local charities over the years,” said Jammin’ for Jesus Producer Phyllis Rotrock in the release. “Make plans now for an exciting celebration in worship Sunday.”
Attendees can receive free admission into Jammin’ for Jesus with a donation of Mother’s Day gifts to benefit Elevate Branson Mothers. Examples of donation items that will be accepted, include personal hygiene products, body lotions, jewelry, nail and hair products or gift certificates.
“Elevate Branson is a faith based non-profit organization dedicated to serving our community by providing a variety or programs, including our tiny homes community project,” said Elevate Branson Founder and CEO Bryan Stallings in the release. “We are empowering neighbors to reach their full potential.”
During the concert a love offering will also be taken.
“We are excited to have Jammin’ for Jesus back at our theater for its fifth year,” said Branson Famous Baldknobber’s Theatre Manager Brandon Mabe in the release. “It’s an opportunity to benefit Elevate Branson Mothers and for our family to welcome the community to our theatre and enjoy the gifts of these artists.”
The Branson Famous Baldknobber’s Theatre is located at 645 S. Highway 160 on Green Mountain Drive in Branson.
For additional information contact Rotrock at 417-336-5622.
