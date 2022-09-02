As the Black Oak Amphitheater prepares for their final shows of 2022, the staff behind the venue are already looking toward future seasons.
However, looking forward also includes looking back at what has already been accomplished, which is currently what BOA General Manager Phil Potter is currently doing.
“With an amphitheater it’s a building process. It doesn’t happen overnight, so we just wanted to take measurable steps forward, which we believe we did,” Potter said. “We’ve had some successful shows, shows that made money. We’re still experimenting with what the audience wants.”
Potter explained in the last two seasons, they’ve had a few hits as well as a few misses.
“We did a couple shows that didn’t turn out as well as we had hoped, but we’ve had some big successes. The Jon Pardi show was a success, Jeff Dunham was successful. The Skid Row show did very well. The show with Gabriel Iglesias might be our biggest show yet,” Potter said. “I think more importantly, every show we’re still learning and trying to tweak and improve the fan experience and I think we’ve been successful in doing that.”
With all of their concerts, Potter said they’ve received some great feedback from their audiences.
“Overall, we’ve gotten some real positive comments,” Potter said. “There’s still some things we want to do and things that we’ve changed. We took a step forward in the number of shows and quality of shows as opposed to last year.”
On Saturday, Sept. 10, the venue will welcome stand-up comedian and actor Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias to Lampe, Missouri, as part of his “Gabriel Iglesias Back on Tour” tour.
“I was a longtime talent buyer and I had worked with Fluffy a number of times,” Potter said. “He moved tickets. Also I was trying to find some entertainment areas no one else was doing in terms of our competing amphitheaters. So we made a definite push to get Fluffy and as a result of that, that’s how the Jeff Dunham show came around as it’s the same agent who books both…It’s something we want to continue bringing in and probably do a couple comedy shows next year.”
With the show being only a week away, Potter confirmed the seats are filling up fast, but there’s still an opportunity for folks to reserve tickets.
“We still have a ways to go with a complete sell out and who knows if we will end up selling it out. I do know that the whole lower level is sold out and has been for a while,” Potter said. “I would say to anyone who’s thinking about going should go out and get their tickets as soon as they can because we’re still selling very well on a per day basis. I think people shouldn’t wait too long to get their tickets.”
While the front section of the venue has all been reserved, Potter said he wants to ensure audiences there’s really not a bad seat in the house.
“You can go up to the upper level, last row and still have a great seat. It play small I think,” Potter said. “Its like a very intimate venue, so we’re trying to educate the public. You can still buy tickets for Fluffy and have a great seat.”
For the Fluffy show, the courtyard will open at 4 p.m. and feature live music from Shawn Campbell & The Band Rescue. The doors will then open at 5:30 p.m. with a showtime of 7 p.m.
On Saturday, Oct. 1, BOA will also play host to Blackberry Smoke with special guests The Comancheros.
The Black Oak Amp is located at 1728 State Highway H in Lampe. Tickets for both of these shows are on sale now at blackoakamp.com.
