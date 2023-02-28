Opening for its 29th season of family fun in Branson, Dolly Parton’s Stampede will begin welcoming guests back inside for the 2023 season on Friday, March 3.
This year, Stampede will feature an all-new thrilling and moving performance segment, which has been added to the dinner show. This addition will see performers soar to new heights as they use their aerial talents to travel high above the arena floor. This new segment will be combined with the productions already majestic equestrian stars, breathtaking aerial acrobatics and original music.
“When our dinner show opens for its 29th season on March 3, guests quickly will understand why we’re called ‘Branson’s most fun place to eat,’” Dolly Parton’s Stampede General Manager Bryan Cossiboom said. “It’s unlike any other entertainment and dining experience, with an exciting line-up of amazing equestrian showmanship, comedic fun and friendly competition that guests have loved for nearly three decades We can’t wait to host guests in Branson and have them experience these show elements they have come to love along with our exciting new aerial act.”
The Stampede experience for guests begins outside the main arena. When visitors arrive, they are greeted by the Horse Walk where the show’s biggest and most popular four-legged stars reside. The main show starts with the productions’ talented cast of performers, who lead the show’s 32 magnificent horses through amazing equestrian challenges in barrel races, trick riding and other daring stunts. Stampede also showcases a thundering herd of buffalo and a Westward cattle drive of longhorn steer that brings the American frontier to life.
Starting with the Stampede’s original creamy vegetable soup and homemade biscuit, the attraction’s signature four-course feast also includes a whole rotisserie chicken, hickory-smoked BBQ pork loin, buttery corn on the cob, an herb-basted potato, the Stampede’s own specialty dessert and unlimited beverages, including Coca-Cola® products, tea and coffee. Vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free meals are available upon request.
The finale of the Stampede experience is a patriotic red, white and blue salute with the talented riders and their majestic horses taking center stage to celebrate the spirit of America.
Dolly Parton’s Stampede was recognized as Best Branson Show by 417 Magazine readers for 2020; they also received this honor in 2016, 2017 and 2019. The dinner show also was named Gold Best Dinner Show by Best of Branson in 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021. The dinner show was highlighted as one of the Top 10 things for families to do in Branson on Travelocity.com, and The Plaid Horse named Branson and the Stampede dinner show as one of the Top Nine Vacation Spots for Horse Lovers; both recognitions came in 2021.
Dolly Parton’s Stampede is located at 1525 W 76 Country Blvd. in Branson. For showtimes, additional information and ticket reservations call 417-336-3000 or visit dpstampede.com.
