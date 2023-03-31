For the second year in a row, Fritz’s Adventure in Branson will be giving away thousands of dollars worth of gift cards from local businesses to guests as they announce the return of #FritzsSupportsLocal.
In 2022, the Branson attraction invested thousands of dollars into the local business community by purchasing gift cards from more than two dozen area eateries. Now they’re doing it again.
“We’re all about fun, and we’re all about making sure our guests experience WOW moments,” Fritz’s Adventure Chief Operating Officer Travis Leaming said. “The #FritzsSupportsLocal program started in 2022 as a simple idea to broaden how we fulfill our mission of WOW moments and it has quickly grown into so much more.”
The gift cards purchased by Fritz’s Adventure are initially distributed to their guests at random. By giving guests these gift cards, it gives them another reason to go and visit another Branson business.
“We love when our guests have a great time here, but we also know a vacation is bigger than just Fritz’s. We invested more than $30,000 last year into local businesses so our guests could experience more of what Branson has to offer,” Fritz’s Adventure Director of Marketing Grace Frankowski said. “We believe that Fritz’s wins when Branson wins.”
Guests of Fritz’s Adventure also have more than one chance to win. Any guest who receives a gift card, they can take a photo inside of the attraction, with the card, post it to their socials using the #FritzsSupportsLocal and #FritzsAdventure and they’ll be placed into a drawing for a chance to win additional gift cards.
“It was really refreshing that Fritz’s came to us and said they wanted to buy our gift cards and give back to grow the community,” Revive Juice & Coffee Bar Owner Shelby Winzenried said. “The more that Revive grows, the more that Fritz’s grows, and the more that we all grow in Branson. I believe small businesses like us need to band together and Fritz’s Adventure is a great start to get more of that going into the future.
Fritz’s Adventure is an indoor/outdoor adventure park and family attraction in Branson, where visitors of all ages and athletic abilities can climb, tunnel, jump, run, slide, rappel and zip through more than 80,000 square feet of explorable space. The attraction is open nearly year round and offers a variety of experiences for guests.
Fritz’s Adventure is located at 1425 W. Highway 76 in Branson. For additional information or to learn more about the #FritzsSupportsLocal program call 417-320-6138 or visit fritzsadventure.com.
