In 1972, Silver Dollar City made history when they opened one of the world’s first indoor roller coasters called Fire in the Hole and now more than 50 years later, the 1880s-era theme park will enter the history books once again as they announce an all-new $30 million Fire in the Hole indoor family roller coaster.
Opening in Spring 2024, the next generation Fire in the Hole will be the largest indoor roller coaster in the midwest. Located in the newly incorporated Silver Dollar City Fire District, the new ride will be stationed directly behind what park guests have come to know as Fireman’s Landing.
After months of teases and even a few jokes about a new Dollar General being built on site, SDC made the official announcement on Monday, Aug. 14, to a room filled with hundreds of media representatives and VIP’s inside the Red Gold Heritage Hall. This news arrived approximately six months after the theme park announced 2023 would be the final year for the original Fire in the Hole, and encouraged all guests to be sure to ride the original SDC roller coaster at least one last time.
To formally introduce the new park attraction and all its creative details, attendees welcomed Silver Dollar City President Brad Thomas to the stage. Thomas began his address and shared how for the new Fire in the Hole, they would be providing an update to the song, which has become synonymous to the ride for the last 51 years.
“As we decided to do a second generation of Fire in the Hole, music became a topic. That song is so great and helps tell a story, a real story that we decided, you know what, we’re going to keep the song,” Thomas said. “But, we need to do a little refresh and so we thought, ‘Who of our friends would love to maybe sing that song for millions of visitors in the coming years?’ We thought of our own bluegrass legends Dailey & Vincent, and if you don’t know them, they are Grammy-nominated, Grand Ole Opry members.”
In a recorded video message from their studio in Nashville, Dailey & Vincent expressed their respective enthusiasm for being invited to be a part of the park’s history.
“I spent half my life at Silver Dollar City playing down there and I rode Fire in the Hole back when it was an original part of the rollercoasters,” Vincent said. “It’s a lot of fun and you’re going to enjoy the new rollercoaster.”
Daily added how thrilled the duo is to be a part of the new ride.
“I can’t wait to get on it. We hope you enjoy our new song and we can’t wait to see you back at Silver Dollar City next year and ride the new ride for yourselves, because it’s Fire in the Hole!”
As Thomas returned to the stage, he reminded folks of the experiences SDC has created for the last decade. Starting with the opening of Outlaw Run in 2013, guests have since seen the debut of Time Traveler and Mystic River Falls, plus dozens of new eateries, experiences and updated parking.
“All of what I just described to you, cumulatively adds up to $200 million dollars in investments at Silver Dollar City to make your experience better and to make your families experience better. Those things are incredibly important to us,” Thomas said. “We stay laser focused on our vision and our vision is to bring families closer together. We want to be a place that families at the end of their day have had an amazing experience, whether they’ve screamed on a thrill ride or they laughed in a show or you’ve watched the glory of a little kid riding the happy frogs or the lucky dogs, those moments are super important, because they bring families closer together.”
Thomas continued by explaining how the new Fire in the Hole is unlike any ride that has ever been created in the heartland, in the United States or in the world; which included a bit of a history lesson.
“There’s a cave underneath Silver Dollar City. If you haven’t been there, go someday. In that cave in the 1880s there was actually a mine. Miners actually worked in that mine in the 1880s. On top of that cave and on top of that mine was a town called Marmaros. Miners had created a little village. Actually had a post office. You can find it in the Stone County history books,” Thomas said. “The Baldknobbers, a vigilante group that had been roaming these hills since the Civil War, they actually burned that town to the ground one night. That is the story of Fire in the Hole. Now we take some liberties with that story, but we love to take factual stories of the Ozark Mountains and bring them to life in an entertaining way. True to our roots, our immersive adventures are inspired by authentic stories and are made for families.”
Additional coaster features for the new Fire in the Hole will see riders stationed in five ride vehicles with two cars each, meaning 12 passengers per train. The duration of the new ride will be two minutes and 51 seconds as it reaches speeds of up to 26 MPH, and a combination of three track drops, which will include a water splashdown.
Much like how the original Fire in the Hole ride is passing on its legacy to the next generation version of the indoor coaster, Thomas said, Fire in the Hole is an attraction designed to be enjoyed by riders of all ages.
“At Fire in the Hole, one generation hands the baton to another generation, sharing adventure, but hopefully sparking a desire to make a difference celebrating heroes, but also encouraging Grandmas and Moms and little kids to be heroes of today and heroes of the future,” Thomas said. “In the five decades since the (original) ride opened, more than 25 million riders have experienced this adventure. The new Fire in the Hole, making history for a whole other generation, is the largest family indoor coaster in the heartland. It immerses families, with a story that’s factual. There are 14 iconic scenes, a custom soundtrack featuring Dailey & Vincent, but also all kinds of sound effects you’ll hear through the burning town. There’s onboard audio, so you can hear that sound crystal clear. There’s enhanced special effects and there are lighting features throughout the entire ride. The track is nearly a third of a mile long.”
Another aspect of the new ride is the building that houses it, which Thomas once again took the time to confirm will not actually be a Dollar General store.
“If you’ve talked to me over the course of the last year and you thought you would be slick or smooth and try to get me to slip and talk about what that tall building is in the back of the park and when I sarcastically kind of smile and say, ‘It’s a five-story Dollar General,’ some of you have looked at me with evil eyes,” Thomas said. “The five-story building really isn’t a Dollar General, but it is a full temperature controlled ride experience, which is super important; because Silver Dollar City opens in the coolness of March for spring breaks and we stay open through the heat of the Ozark Mountain summer and then we stay open all the way through Christmas. And on all of those days Fire in the Hole will be HVAC controlled, all stories, every inch of that incredible ride.”
Thomas also noted how they have once again partnered with Idaho-based Rocky Mountain Construction for the new Fire in the Hole, following the success of their first venture together, Outlaw Run; which means the new attraction track is being made right here in the USA.
“Like Silver Dollar City, Rocky Mountain Construction is committed to creating custom-built ride experiences that haven’t been done before,” RMC President Darren Torr said in a press release. “We loved the challenge of engineering, fabricating, and installing the one-of-a-kind Fire in the Hole, creating a new ride experience while honoring a legendary coaster. It feels fondly familiar, yet it will be daringly different.”
When the conversation first began on Fire in the Hole, Thomas revealed in an exclusive interview with Branson Tri-Lakes News how fun and exciting this journey has been.
“We’ve been talking about this for five years, just the whole process. Once we made the decision that we needed to build new, not try to refurb, that we just needed to build new, we debated and we toiled with how do we tell people that the old one is going away,” Thomas said. “Do we break that announcement into two? It’s all been fun, but I’ve loved every minute of the journey and I loved today and we’re going to love the next six months until the new ride opens.”
Though Fire in the Hole will be the newest and shiniest silver dollar at the top of the park and he hopes guests will have a fun time on the new attraction, Thomas explained how he hopes guests will also walk away with an understanding of how it fits into the overall SDC experience.
“While folks come to ride this ride, they’re also going to ride other things. They’re going to see our festival shows. They’re going to see our music shows. They’re going to watch our craftsmen in action and cumulatively that entire experience is what puts it all together,” Thomas said.”It’s not just Fire in the Hole, but it’s that whole Silver Dollar City experience. We’re hopeful that this new ride just continues to enhance that experience ‘A’ to drive more visitors to the Ozarks and ‘B’ to make sure when they arrive, they have a blast of a time.”
When asked if any parts, props or nostalgic pieces will be making the move from the original ride to the new one, Thomas revealed there’s still some secrets being kept until next year.
“There will be some pieces, but we’re not going to talk about that today,” Thomas said with a grin on his face.
In addition to the construction of the new attraction, SDC will be adding a couple of other additions to the fire district portion of the park for guests to enjoy.
“If you’ve ridden Fire in the Hole, you’ll know for the last 51 years, one of Silver Dollar City’s most famous citizens is Red Flanders and the dang Baldknobbers stole Red Flanders pants,” Thomas said. “It is only appropriate that as we open in 2024, after 51 years of looking for Red’s pants, Red is opening a store called Flanders Dry Goods Outpost.”
For those feeling a little peckish after enjoying all the fun the fire district has to offer, Thomas shared they’ll also be adding a new eatery as well to the area.
“It’s kind of been one of those hidden Silver Dollar City gems that won’t be hidden anymore. The pretzel dog is a hand breaded pretzel that goes on a foot long hotdog. I’m telling you, there are some snobs in this room and you’re crinkling your nose right now. You don’t need to crinkle that nose, because they are amazing,” Thomas said. “Let me tell you, our little secret pretzel dog will be world famous next spring, when we open a new pretzel dog eatery inside the fire district and there will be 140 dining seats that will overlook the new fire district right adjacent to that pretzel dog area.”
Silver Dollar City will offer a 2024 season pass pre-sale from Oct. 9 to Oct. 31. During the pre-sale, passes will be offered at the lowest prices of the season and include early line access to Fire in the Hole in the spring. For additional information on the new attraction, upcoming festivals, ticket reservations and more Silver Dollar City fun, visit silverdollarcity.com.
