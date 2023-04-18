The Ozarks will see an increase in beauty this week as the finalists for the Missouri America Pageants arrive in Branson to compete for a title and a crown.
On Thursday and Friday, April 20 and 21, the Westgate Branson Woods Resort will play host to the pageant as the contestants will take the stage for the chance to become the next Mrs. Missouri America, Mrs. Missouri American or Miss Missouri for America.
Missouri America Pageants Director Jackie Siegel explained this event is not a talent contest, but a pure beauty pageant complete with evening gowns and swimwear competitions.
“This is a great group of women and we’re super excited,” Siegel said. “I think Missouri really has a chance at Mrs. America this year.”
Siegel, known as The Queen of Versailles, starred in the 2012 documentary of the same name and is married to Westgate Resorts Founder David Siegel aka The King of Timeshares.
Contestants will be judged on personal poise as well as a personal interview, which will make up 50% of their score.
During the interview, Siegel said the judges goal is to find out three key things from each contestant.
“The big thing is, if they’re a good person, why they want to win Mrs. Missouri and what they will do with their title to make a difference in Missouri and if she wins Mrs. America. For real, why do they want to do it. That’s like the biggest thing. That’s basically it. We want someone who wants to participate, not just get a crown on their head for pictures,” Siegel said. “They’ve got to want to do something with the title. It will give them an amazing opportunity if they’re working toward something and they’ve been knocking on doors and can’t get in. Well now once they win this title on a state level, maybe a county commissioner or the state legislature will open the door for them and this will be a tool for them to really get the word out.”
Those crowned during the Missouri America Pageants in Missouri will be given the opportunity to take the next step, to compete for the national titles of Mrs. America, Mrs. American and Miss for America Strong.
“They’re going to get an all expenses paid trip to the nationals in Las Vegas at our hotel, Westgate Las Vegas at the end of August. They go to the national level at that point,” Siegel said. “They’re already finalists, these are the top finalists right now from the whole state, so we’re just narrowing it down right now. We’re super excited. When they go to nationals, it’s really the most amazing experience. They get opportunities. Just by them each winning a title, a state title, it opens up so many doors because all of the sudden they’re an instant celebrity.”
The Mrs. Missouri America 2023 Contestants include Mrs. Laclede County Hayden Dugger, Mrs. Lee’s Summit Storm Dillenschneider, Mrs. Warrensburg Jeanette Peterson, Mrs. Springfield Tammy Caison, Mrs. Eureka Michelle Harrijvan, Mrs. Ozark Janice Brumley, Mrs. St. Louis Candece Koontz, Mrs. Taney County Hannah Ware, Mrs. Kansas City Lori Brown, Mrs. Troy Valerie Duke, Mrs. Bootheel Megan Williams and Mrs. Southwest Missouri Brenda Long.
As of press time, applications for the Miss Missouri for America Strong were still being accepted. As a part of this pageant program, Siegel explained the contestants are encouraged to address the drug epidemic on behalf of their nonprofit Victoria’s Voice.
“We are all about bringing awareness to fentanyl. With everything being laced with fentanyl now and killing our next generation. We’re doing it with a mission. That’s basically what we’re doing and we’re saving lives,” Siegel said. “All of the state winners and even the local title holders are out there speaking about the drug epidemic. It’s really a blessing. I feel like we’ve got all these beauty warriors on a mission to save lives and save our next generation all across the country.”
At the age of 18, Victoria Siegel, the daughter of Siegel and her husband David, was killed due to a drug overdose in 2015. Siegel said the loss of their daughter led to this organization and its fight to combat drug addiction.
Back then, no one talked about the drug epidemic. If you lost a child, it was shameful and you’d say they died of natural causes or something. Because we had that documentary, the ‘Queen of Versailles,’ it was in the headlines everywhere,” Siegel said. “We decided to get the message to other parents, all the signs that we missed with our daughter, for them to open their eyes and save their own children’s lives and not suffer the same loss that we had. It’s my life long mission and my husbands as well.”
The pageant itself is open to the public and begins at 6 p.m. on Friday, April 21. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under. The Westgate Branson Woods Resort is located at 2201 Roark Valley Road in Branson.
Voting is also underway now through Friday for the Mrs. Missouri America 2023 People’s Choice Award. People can go online to cast their vote for their favorite contestant. Each vote costs $1 and a portion of the winner’s proceeds will be donated to the winner’s charity of choice. Visit supershots.org/mrsmissouriamerica.
For additional information on the pageant or to purchase tickets online visit missouriamericapag.wixsite.com/website.
