On the evening of Saturday, Dec. 31, several of Branson’s theaters invited folks to join them for one final performance of 2022 ahead of the arrival of the New Year.
At Hamners’ Unbelievable Variety Theatre, they hosted their annual New Year’s Eve Fiesta Party. With the doors opening at 7:30 p.m. attendees were given the chance to browse the taco bar catered by Tortilleria Perches before enjoying an expanded version of the Hamners’ Unbelievable Variety show.
As they have for many years now, the cast of Grand Jubilee gave guests of their New Year’s Eve Show the first look at their 2023 show season production at Grand Country Music Hall. Though the show and its members will be on vacation for the next few weeks before officially kicking off their 2023 show season, it has become a tradition to debut their upcoming seasons production on New Year’s Eve.
Over at the Americana Theatre, attendees were treated to a compilation of performances from the stars of CJ Newsom’s Classic Country & Comedy, Elvis: Story of a King, Awesome 80’s, America’s Top Country Hits and British Invasion. The evening also included a catered all you can eat Big D’s BBQ before the show.
While the show was hosted on New Year’s Eve, Anthems of Rock still hosted their regularly scheduled 8 p.m. performance on Saturday at the King’s Castle Theatre. The cast of the show took their final bow of 2022 long before midnight, giving attendees the opportunity to seek out a secondary location to celebrate the end of the year.
A similar story took place over at the Branson Famous Theatre, as REZA-Edge of Illusion hosted their previously scheduled 8 p.m. showtime on New Year’s Eve as well. The evening show brought a packed house, as the Branson based illusionist performed his final show of 2022.
Over at the Clay Cooper Theatre, attendees filled the facility to take part in the annual Clay-Goods Jabor-Eve Show. The New Year’s Eve production featured the joined forces of Clay Cooper’s Country Express and The Haygoods for a night full of music, instruments, comedy, dancing and more.
Everyone taking in the New Year’s Eve celebrations at The Hughes Brothers Theatre were treated to a variety performance featuring sets from the Hughes Music Show, REVIBE, the Hughes Brothers Christmas Show, Oh Happy Day and the Hughes Brothers Country Show. The evening also included a BBQ meal and an appearance by The Grinch.
At Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater, guests on New Year’s Eve had the chance to enjoy performances from both Legends in Concert and SIX.
In-between tribute performances by Elvis Presley, The Blues Brothers, Alan Jackson, Carrie Underwood and Garth Brooks, the Knudsen brothers took to the stage to sing their variety of vocal music melodies.
For New Year’s Eve this year, guests of the Pierce Arrow Theatre were treated to an evening full of activities on top of the show. Starting with a 7:30 p.m. meal catered by Happy Chef Co., the party also included party favors, giveaways, karaoke and the auctioning of a guitar signed by the Oak Ridge Boys, with the proceeds benefiting St. Judes.
At The Mickey Gilley Grand Shanghai Theatre, The Texas Tenors hosted a 10 p.m. edition of their show for New Years Eve. The trio, who call Branson their home base, has been back in the area for the last couple months performing their Christmas production.
At the Nashville Roadhouse Theatre at the Branson Star, Nashville Roadhouse Live hosted their 3rd Annual New Year’s Eve Bash. The night featured live performances from Stevie Lee Woods and the NRL Band, karaoke, a midnight ball drop, a championed toast, party favors, and confetti cannons.
At Fritz’s Adventure, guests of the Branson attraction were given the chance to play the night away as they hosted a New Year’s Eve Party from 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. The night also included a live DJ, lots of prizes, a beach ball drop at midnight and more.
With the end of the year, many of the shows listed above hosted their final performances of the show season on New Year’s Eve, while a few others continued their 2022 productions into the first days of the New Year. As Branson takes its first steps into 2023, we’ll begin to see what adventures await the entertainment scene.
As always, any Branson area attractions, theaters or shows are invited to contact me at tchurch@bransontrilakesnews.com. I look forward to hearing from you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.