The Branson Regional Arts Council has postponed their production of “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” which was scheduled to appear at the Historic Owen Theatre from Oct. 14 to 24.
At this time, no return date has been scheduled, but the production is in consideration for the 2022 season, according to a press release from the BRAC.
“Concern for cast safety was the primary reason for pulling the Disney musical production from this season’s line-up. This particular musical would have been our largest cast of the year, and even has a full choir associated with the production,” BRAC Executive Director Jim Barber said in the release. “Some of our talented actors and crew members had concerns regarding a huge cast on our small stage during a pandemic, and it was determined by our board of directors to be in the best interest of our patrons, actors, crew and volunteers if we hold off on this show while continuing to implement our effective safety protocols with our smaller cast shows.
“We appreciate the understanding of our actors (and) patrons as we continue to err on the side of caution during these challenging times for everyone.”
All current ticket holders for this production are being contacted and offered to have their tickets transferred to alternative productions. BRAC producers are currently considering a replacement musical with a smaller cast that could appear in late October at the Historic Owen Theatre, the release stated.
The BRAC currently has a handful of upcoming productions and performances planned for the rest of 2021 including:
—Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5 The Musical” (Sept. 9 to 19)
—“The Tempest-Shakespeare in the Park” (Sept. 26 and 27)
—“The Tempest-Shakespeare in the Park” (Oct. 3 and 4)
—Ozark DynaCom’s Five Star Talent Contest Semi-Finals (Nov. 5)
—“The Sound of Music” (Dec. 2 to 12)
For additional information visit bransonarts.org.
