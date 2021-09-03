Following the success of last year’s inaugural event, The Shepherd of the Hills is bringing back their Fall Craft Fair.
Located on The Shepherd of the Hills Historic Farm, the Fall Craft Fair will run the weekend of Friday, Sept. 10 through Sunday, Sept.12. Shepherd of the Hills General Manager Jeff Johnson said the fair will feature a variety of things for attendees to enjoy.
“We’ve got a number of artists and craft vendors that are going to be here. We’ve got 80 some vendors in total. We’ve got the chainsaw artist coming back and a pretty good live music line-up set for all three days,” Johnson said. “The fall is kind of the time for crafts in the Ozarks. This is kind of the beginning of the fall craft season. Right after Labor Day, people are ready for pumpkin spice, orange leaves and that kind of thing. That shifting of seasons into fall is something people look forward to.”
Admission into the Fall Craft Fair is $5 per person, with free admission for children 12 and under. The ticket price into the fair also includes a self-tour through the historic farm, as well as a number of other family activities.
“We’ll have the bounce house going for the kids and the playland,” Johnson said. “The kids can use the playland while mom and dad come out to shop. Just bring the kids along and the family can play a game of mini-golf and around the playland a little bit, take in some music and eat some good food from different food vendors and enjoy time on the farm walking around and buying crafts and supporting small businesses.”
As a part of the event, Johnson said they will also have live music and food vendors such as Andi’s Snack Shack.
The Fall Craft Fair music line-up will feature live entertainment on all three days of the festival:
Friday, Sept. 10
— Todd Osbern
(10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.)
—Dallas Jones
(12:30 to 2:30 p.m.)
—Molly Healey
(2:45 to 4:45 p.m.)
Saturday, Sept. 11
—Abby Waterworth
(10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.)
—Steve Ames
(12:30 to 2:30 p.m.
—Lyal Strickland
(2:45 to 4:45 p.m.)
Sunday, Sept. 12
—Joe Dillstrom
(10:15 to 12:15 p.m.)
—Josh Cherry
(12:30 to 2:30 p.m.)
—Sarah Hughes & Isayah Warford
(2:45 to 4:45 p.m.)
“We’re not bringing in musicians that are typically performing in Branson,” Johnson said. “We’re bringing folks that aren’t in the local area performing or in the Branson market performing. We’re trying to offer a little variety there.”
Compared to the inaugural event last year, Johnson said they’ve already begun to see some growth in their event.
“Certainly more vendors than last year and some of the vendors that are coming are putting in bigger booths. They’re bringing more inventory with them, because they did so well (last year), so they’re expecting to be able to sell more this year,” Johnson said. “The Fall Craft Fair for us last year was a huge event and it was incredibly successful for what it was. It made us say that we wanted to do more of these kinds of things.”
Johnson said they still have some vendor booth availability for anyone who would like to submit an application. Those interested in becoming a vendor can email info@theshepherdofthehills.com.
Starting on Friday, Sept. 24, The Shepherd of the Hills will be welcoming back the Shepherd’s PumpkinFest, which will run through Oct. 31. Be on the lookout for a future story on all the details for that festival in an upcoming edition of the Branson Tri-Lakes News.
Hours for the craft fair at 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. For additional information about the craft fair and other activities at The Shepherd of the Hills Historic Farm and Adventure Park visit theshepherdofthehills.com.
