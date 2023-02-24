While supporting the Branson Regional Arts Council is its own reward, the organization is now offering some amazing perks to those who apply for membership.
Not only will active members of the BRAC receive an official BRAC Membership Card, but they’ll also be eligible to receive an authenticated Popcorn Card. With this special card, the holder will be entitled to receive up to 10 complimentary cups of popcorn or sodas at any of the upcoming BRAC theatre events throughout the year at the Historic Owen Theatre.
To become eligible for the power of free popcorn, folks can sign up for either an individual or family membership to support the BRAC. An Individual Membership is $20 per year, which comes out to just $0.38 per week. A Family Membership is $50, which comes out to just $0.96 per week, and is good for all immediate family living at home with the card holder.
Popcorn cards are a $30 value. Those with an individual membership will receive one popcorn card, but those with a family membership will receive three popcorn cards, which comes to a $90 total value.
The BRAC hosts many theatre, music, artistic and educational events throughout the year, which members will be invited to. Additionally, membership card holders will receive fresh arts news and other perks.
Anyone interested in taking their support of the BRAC to the next level can become a Supporter and Sponsor Member or become a Benefactor and Patron Member.
The BRAC calls the Historic Owen Theatre home, which is located at 205 S. Commercial Street in downtown Branson. For additional information on all of the types of memberships available visit bransonarts.org.
