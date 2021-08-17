A Neil Diamond Tribute is hosting a special area appreciation performance on Sunday, Aug. 22, at Jerry Presley’s God & Country Theatre in Branson.
Giving folks the opportunity to see the growth of the production, as well as personally meet the musicians and performers behind it all, local residents will be able to take in the show at 3 p.m. on Sunday for just $10.
A Neil Diamond Tribute show starring Keith Allynn debuted in a 109-seat venue inside the Branson Mall in 2009. After quickly outgrowing the venue, Allynn moved his show to the Branson Star and then the Jim Stafford Theater, according to a press release.
Those locations were followed by the Historic Owen Theatre in downtown Branson, which is where movie producer and director Steve Tatone discovered Allynn’s tribute show in 2015. Allynn was then selected by Tatone to appear in the Rockumentary “Diamond Mountain,” stated the release.
Compared to other Diamond tribute shows, Allynn tells the story of Neil Diamond’s life through Diamond’s own songs as well as interweaving his own journey from a top 10 Elvis tribute artist to becoming Neil Diamond.
“I wanted to create more of a production and a third person tribute as opposed to pretending to be Neil,” Allynn said in the release. “There is only one Neil Diamond and I wanted to share some of his stories with his fans.”
Allynn recently returned to Branson after a two-year national tour, which included selling out shows in venues with more than 1,000 seats.
“So many leads were being generated at the theater, we chose to hit the road and tour full time for the next two years,” VP of Diamond Image Inc. Debi Diamond said in the release.
When folks come to Allynn’s show in Branson for the first time they will be introduced to The Double Diamond Show Band. The band started with only five musicians, but has since expanded into a 10-piece all- start performance band featuring four percussionists and three brass players, according to the release.
Joining Allynn on stage are the talents of Music Director and Drummer Tim Pope; Percussionists James McCall, Diana Lynn and Adrianna Fine; Pianist Terry Laird; Lead Guitarist Bogie Bohinc; Bass Guitarist Robert Terry; and Brass section members Jay Diversa, Bill Reeder and Carl Hose.
“Our musicians are so amazing we dedicate a unique personal introduction to each player as we bring them on stage,” Allynn said in the release. “It’s the first time I’ve known this to be done, but the audience deserves to know who they are from the onset.”
Jerry Presley’s God & Country Theatre is located at 1840 W. Highway 76 in Branson. For additional information or to reserve tickets visit godandcountrytheaters.com or call 417-334-6806.
