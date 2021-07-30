Folks are invited to the Branson Famous Theater on Sunday, Aug. 1, for a Jammin’ for Jesus concert, benefiting The Crisis Center of Taney County.
The show will begin at 2 p.m., with Baldknobbers Theatre hosts Brandon and Megan Mabe, and concert hosts Rachelle and Kevin Nelson with Sonshine Road.
“Since 1959, gospel music has always been the foundation on which every Baldknobbers show has been built,” Brandon Mabe said in a press release. “That’s why we are excited to have Jammin’ for Jesus back at our theater for the fifth year. Please join us as Jesus enters the theater and his gospel music fills the air.”
The August Jammin’ for Jesus concert will additionally feature the talents of Brian Pendergrass & Sheila Meeker, Beverly Thomas Lee, Kim Kerr Douglas, Donna Kilmurray, Peggy McCallister, Julia McAllen, In His Name featuring Robin and Nathan McCollough, and Saxophonist Gary Dooms.
Admission into the concert is free with a donation of personal hygiene products or non-perishable food items for The Crisis Center of Taney County.
“The Crisis Center provides safe shelter, support and advocacy for victims of domestic and sexual violence and their children,” The Crisis Center of Taney County Executive Director Becky Vemave said in a press release. “In addition to providing safe shelter placement, services provided by The Crisis Center include: 24-hour crisis hotline and shelter access, transitional housing, personal advocacy, information and referral, victim education and peer counseling.”
Examples of donation items welcome include toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoo, conditioner, lotions, canned meats, fruits and vegetables, and pasta. A love offering will also be collected during the concert.
“This is the 21st year for Jammin’ for Jesus concerts and it’s been a joy to help so many worthy charities and gospel music performers over the years,” Jammin’ for Jesus Producer Phyllis Rotrock said in the release. “Make plans now for an exciting celebration in worship on Sunday, Aug. 1.”
The Branson Famous Theater is located at 645 S. Highway 160 at Green Mountain Drive in Branson. For additional information contact Rotrock at 417-336-5622.
