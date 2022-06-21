The Black Oak Amphitheater in Lampe will once again play host to American Country Music Superstars Sawyer Brown as they return to the area on Friday, June 24, for the first time in years.
The history of the historic music venue and the award-winning band goes back nearly 40 years.
“We first came to Lampe in 1984 and played Swiss Villa Amphitheater there numerous times over the years,” Sawyer Brown Keyboardist Hobie Hubbard said.
Before taking on the name of the Black Oak Mountain Amphitheater, the venue originally opened in 1983 as the Swiss Villa Amphitheater, according to Branson Tri-Lakes News archives. Though they’ve played in other Ozarks locations over the years including Branson and Springfield, Hubbard said it’s pretty cool for the band to get to return to the venue.
“The Meadows family that ran Swiss Villa were great friends of ours over all the years. We have such great memories of playing at Swiss Villa. The first time we played, we were with BJ Thomas who was an absolute hero of ours and it was the first time we ever worked with the Oak Ridge Boys, was there at Swiss Villa,” Hubbard said. “We eventually headlined there. Just had a lot of laughs there over the years and the audiences have spoiled us rotten every time we’ve played there, so we’re looking forward to being back.”
In their career Sawyer Brown has provided fans with 23 albums and 50 chart singles and are best known for their musical hits, “The Walk;” “Step That Step;” “Thank God For You;” “The Boys and Me;” and the band’s anthem “Some Girls Do.”
As for the show itself, Hubbard shared the band’s game plan and what audiences can expect the night of.
“With us, the plan for the show is kind of always the same, which is, it’s about having a good time. We know people want to hear the songs they know, which is the way we sort of approach the set list we know both as people in an audience and on stage, that’s what people want,” Hubbard said. “You want to hear the stuff you know, so we try to get as much of that into the show as we can. It’s really about, you just want to have a good time. Make there be a reason why someone leaves the house and comes and sees you as opposed to just listening to it on the CD or something. The show is just built around them having fun.”
Alongside Hubbard, the band features the talents of Shayne Hill on lead guitar, Joe Smyth on drums and Mark Miller on lead vocals. On Friday night, Sawyer Brown will be joined on stage by Country Music Artists Easton Corbin and Heath Sanders. Hubbard said they’ve had the chance to interact with both of the country performers in the past.
“Super briefly with Heath and with Easton, we’ve done a couple of shows,” Hubbard said. “Easton, Mark and I are all Florida boys, so there’s always a Florida connection there when we cross paths with them.”
Like many musicians around the world, Sawyer Brown took themselves off the road as the pandemic set in. Hubbard shared the combined excitement of the band to be getting back out there and performing again for live audiences.
“We’re exceptionally happy to be back on the road, because prior to the pandemic we had never been off the road for more than three weeks going on almost 40 years,” Hubbard said. “That was quite an adjustment and so we’re incredibly glad to be back out there getting to play music live.”
Though they’re readjusting to life on the road, Hubbard said that’s not stopped them from working on some new music.
“A couple of projects I think will come to light over the next year or so. We’re in the early stages of that, which we’re excited about as well,” Hubbard said. “Our last release was a good while ago. We had an album that we finished probably even two years ago and then in the end we’re all like, ‘I don’t know. This isn’t quite what we want.’ So we shelved it and started working on some new stuff. We always want it to be right and we don’t want to do it for the sake of doing it. We listen to our gut and are back making some new stuff now.”
Hubbard additionally issued a message he specifically wanted to pass on to readers.
“Just let them know how excited we are to be coming back to Lampe. That’s going to be like a homecoming for us. We’re looking forward to it.”
The Sawyer Brown, Easton Corbin and Heath Sanders concert at BOA will run from 7 to 11 p.m. on Friday, June 24. The courtyard at the venue will open at 4:30 p.m. and the doors into the amphitheater itself will open at 5:30 p.m.
To thank members of the military and first responders for their service, the Black Oak Amp is offering a 25% discount on tickets for them to use on tickets for themselves and their guests for the upcoming Sawyer Brown show. Military members and first responders can use promo code: GOUSA to receive the discount when they purchase their tickets online at blackoakamp.com.
The Black Oak Amphitheater is located at 1728 State Highway H in Lampe. For additional information or to reserve tickets email boxoffice@theamp.live or visit blackoakamp.com.
