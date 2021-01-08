Fritz’s Adventure in Branson is offering area appreciation tickets to residents of 43 surrounding counties in Missouri and Arkansas.
“This is one of our favorite times of year,” said Fritz’s Adventure Chief Marketing Officer John Vaughn in a press release. “We’re making it even more affordable to experience an all-new Fritz’s Adventure.”
In Missouri, area appreciation pricing is available to residents of Barry, Barton, Camden, Cedar, Christian, Dade, Dallas, Dent, Douglas, Greene, Hickory, Howell, Jasper, Laclede, Lawrence, McDonald, Newton, Oregon, Ozark, Phelps, Polk, Pulaski, Shannon, St. Clair, Stone, Taney, Texas, Vernon, Webster and Wright counties.
In Arkansas, area appreciation pricing is available to the residents of Baxter, Benton, Boone, Carroll, Fulton, Izard, Madison, Marion, Newton, Searcy, Sharp, Stone and Washington counties.
Fritz’s Adventure is a family-based attraction that gives visitors of all ages and athletic abilities the chance to fly, climb, tunnel, jump, run, slide, rappel and zipline their way through a more than 80,000 square feet of explorable space.
In celebration of their fourth anniversary in Branson, Fritz’s Adventure opened several new adventures last year inside the attraction including more than 300 feet of new tunnels, 32 new elements, 11 new ziplines, six new bridges and two new drops.
Fritz’s Adventure also features a unique flying experience, Fritz’s Aerodium, which will reopen in May and an indoor cafe on the entry-level of the facility.
“In addition to the valuable all-day ticket, families can enjoy a snack or meal from Fritz’s Cafe,” said Fritz’s Adventure Chief Operating Officer Travis Leaming in the release. “We offer delicious loaded nachos, sandwiches, pizzas, milkshakes, smoothies and more. There truly is something for everyone.”
Area appreciation ticket options include tickets for $24.95, which offers access to all indoor activities, including the newly opened TreeTops course. There is also a $19.95 ticket option, which includes all indoor activities, excluding the new TreeTops course. Children ages four and under will receive free admission into Fritz’s Adventure during area appreciation.
To receive area appreciation tickets, guests must provide proof of residency in the form of a driver’s license or utility bill from the past 30 days at the time of ticket purchase or check-in. Area appreciation tickets can be purchased in-person or in advance online, but proof of residency will be required to receive the tickets on-site.
Area Appreciation began on Thursday, Jan. 7. Fritz’s Adventure is located at 1425 W. 76 Country Boulevard. For additional information, operating hours or to purchase tickets visit fritzsadventure.com.
