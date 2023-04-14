The heart and the Branson Titanic Museum Attraction. Separated, neither have issues standing on their own, but when united as one the impact of positive, heartfelt change can be felt across the Ozarks.
Since the day they opened, the owners and crew of the Branson and Pigeon Forge museum locations have had a heart for service. Whether they’re sharing the stories of the passengers who were aboard the RMS Titanic when it sank more than 100 years ago, or giving back to the members of their respective community; there is heart.
Dressed in their 1st Class finest, nearly the entire crew of the Branson Titanic Museum Attraction boarded a bus on Monday, April 10. Their destination? The Branson Unit of the Boys & Girls Club of the Ozarks, where they’ll be participating in the very first Titanic Shoes for Kids.
The Titanic Shoes for Kids campaign is a brand new effort designed to provide a brand new pair of shoes to the children of Branson and the surrounding communities.
Titanic Museum Attractions Training and Development Coordinator Jamie Terrell explained for 2023 the museum is honoring a select group of 135 Titanic passengers and their selection is how the shoe campaign eventually came to be.
“Every year at the Titanic Museum we pay tribute to a different type of passenger. One year it was the amazing women on board, one year it was the Irish, last year it was the Jewish and this year it is the children,” Terrell said. “This is ‘The Year of the Children’ at the Titanic Museum and we have just finished the largest changeover of artifacts at our museum since we opened 17 years ago. One of the things we have on display, to go with ‘The Year of the Children,’ are all of these Edwardian-era themed clothes and shoes. We’re going to have, coming in, a real pair of baby shoes that were on the Titanic that were worn by a baby that was on board the Titanic.”
With this year’s tribute in mind, as well as the incoming exhibit piece, Terrell said Titanic Museum Attraction President/COO and Co-Owner Mary Kellogg-Joslyn felt the desire to somehow align their focus of the Titanic children at the museum with the children of today.
“All of these things started to develop around shoes and these baby shoes, so Mary started thinking, ‘We’re paying tribute to the children that were on board but how can we take that to today’s kids? How can we combine that?’ She started thinking about how to reach today’s kids,” Terrell said. “Then she came across an organization called Samaritan’s Feet and they deal with giving shoes to kids. She said, ‘That’s it! We’re going to give shoes to kids!’ Today is our first Titanic Shoes for Kids. It’s the first one we’ve had. We’ll be having many, many across the rest of the year.”
At the Boys & Girls Club, Alicia Morrow with Samaritan’s Feet came to speak with the members of the museum crew before the event to better prepare them for what to expect while they’re with the children. They also all visited again after the shoe distribution to reflect on the day and experiences they had.
While at the Branson Unit, the museum crew members had the chance to assist and visit with hundreds of children as they received a brand new pair of shoes.
“When the kids came in, part of our crew got their shoe sizes and then a shoe runner goes over to the table, gets the shoes and brings them back and then another crew member is the shoe fitter and puts them on,” Terrell said. “They get a cool backpack, they get some socks and then our crew filled out these Cards of Hope with what they hope for that kid; and that’s inside there too.”
After receiving their shoes and backpack of goodies, the children were invited to visit the “My Dream Is… Wall.” Using a variety of different colored markers, the kids could write on the wall whatever their dreams are for themselves and then sign their names.
By the end of the day, Terrell confirmed on behalf of all of the crew members their day at the club was a real eye-opener; starting from the moment they arrived.
“The director of the Boys and Girls Club came out to our crew before the kids came in and he explained that he himself was a product of this environment,” Terrell said. “He said he himself did not receive his first brand new pair of shoes until he was 14 years old. You just never know what that’s going to mean to somebody and how much we take things like that for granted.”
Since their founding in 2003, Samaritan’s Feet has distributed more than nine million shoes across the United States and around the globe. Terrell said the Titanic has a goal of helping the non-profit reach a new mile-stone by the end of the year.
“With Samaritan’s Feet, they have guided us on how to do this. They got our team prepped and ready,” Terrell said. “With Titanic’s help this year, Samaritan’s Feet is hoping to reach the 10 million pairs of shoe mark and we’re confident with Titanic’s help they can help get to that 10 million pairs of shoes.”
Kellogg-Joslyn shared the Titanic Museum Attraction has made a two year commitment program partnership with Samaritan’s Feet. In those two years, they plan to cover all the Boys & Girls Clubs in both Missouri and Tennessee.
Those interested in learning more or making a monetary donation to the non-profit can visit samaritansfeet.org. The Titanic Museum Attraction has also launched a donation portal at titanicbranson.com, where they share a $25 donation will buy a pair of shoes for a child.
The Branson Titanic Museum Attraction is located 3235 76 Country Blvd. and Highway 165 and opens daily at 9 a.m. Reservations are required.
Visit titanicbranson.com.
