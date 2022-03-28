Time is running out for songwriters all over the world to enter the 2022 HOOKED! Songwriting Contest, as the Friday, April 1, deadline approaches.
Hosted by Prince Ivan members Brydon Brett and Aaron Space, HOOKED! will bring together 10 specially selected songwriters to perform in front of celebrity judges in an entertaining and interactive American Idol-style show.
As submissions are rolling in, HOOKED! has additionally brought onboard a panel of highly qualified submissions judges to select the Top 10 Finalists, who will perform live on stage on Saturday, April 23, at Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater in Branson.
“The goal of HOOKED! is to help Branson and the Ozarks become a hub for original music, songwriting and the recording industry at large,” Brett said in a press release. “We want to see Branson and the Ozarks become a place that songwriters, indie artists, signed artists, and modern music industry professionals are interested in visiting or setting up shop. HOOKED! is one way to help us move toward that goal.”
The biggest change to the songwriting contest in 2022 is the expanded eligibility requirements, which includes the removal of geographical limitations. Previously, this contest was only open to residents of the Ozarks, but now, submissions are welcome to come from anyone and from anywhere, both domestic and international.
“Removing the geographic limitation really opens us up to grow in the future,” Brett said. “It allows us to leverage all of our industry contacts and we’re excited to see people coming to Branson from all over the United States and the world.”
The grand prize winner will receive $500 in cash and a single recording package. The second and third place winners will also walk away with $200 and $100 cash prizes respectively. Beyond prizes, this contest gives up-and-coming songwriters the chance to perform live on a professional stage, have their music heard by a live audience and industry professionals, network with other aspiring songwriters and industry pros and grow their fanbase.
The Top 10 Finalists will additionally have the opportunity to participate in special workshops and networking events only accessible to them and special invited guests.
“We are honored to be part of such an exciting project. It’s really a movement!” Brett said. “There is a strong demand for more original music and production in the Ozarks, and we feel like HOOKED! helps to answer that call. We hope that songwriters will submit by April 1 and that fans of original music will show up to support this great event on April 23.”
All the profits from this competition benefit the Branson-Hollister Senior Center. For the chance to be a part of the 2022 contest, all submissions must be entered by 11:59 p.m. on Friday, April 1.
For additional information on the contest or to make a submission visit hookedsongwritingcontest.com.
