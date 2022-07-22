The 2022 Branson Terry Music Awards nominations were announced during a press conference on Monday, July 18, at Hamners Unbelievable Variety Theatre in Branson.
The annual awards show first began in 1977 when Terry Beene, a Texas radio DJ, made a joke on air about the upcoming Terry Awards, which was a play on the popular Tony Awards show. Soon folks began calling the station to get tickets to the non-existent event and led Beene to put together a real awards show to recognize area entertainers.
The Terry Awards were held in Texas until 2014 when Beene changed the name to the Branson Terry Music Awards and brought his awards show to Branson.
The 2022 Branson Terry Music Awards will be held on Sunday, Sept. 25 at the Branson Famous Theatre, which is home to Branson’s Famous Baldknobbers. The ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. and be hosted by Jamie Haage and Barbara Fairchild.
And the 2022 Branson Terry Music Awards Nominees are:
Comedian of the Year
—Jordan Gabriel: Doug Gabriel Morning Show: Branson Famous Theatre
—James Sibley: Pierce Arrow: Pierce Arrow Theatre
—Jamie Haage: Grand Jubilee: Grand Country Music Hall
—Jerl Adams: The Baldknobbers: Branson Famous Theatre
—Jarrett Dougherty: Down Home Country: Grand Country Music Hall
—Tim Mabe: Ozarks Country & Gospel: Grand Country Music Hall
Fiddle Player of the Year
—George Geisser: America’s Top Country Hits: Americana Theatre
—Wayne Massengale: Grand Jubilee: Grand Country Music Hall
—Amy Dutton: The Duttons: The Dutton Family Theatre
—Melody Hart: Down Home Country: Grand Country Music Hall
—Abby Dutton: The Duttons: The Dutton Family Theatre
—Louis Darby: Sons of Britches: The Little Opry Theatre
Band of Year
—#1 Hits of the 60’s Band: #1 Hits of the 60’s: Clay Cooper Theatre
—Rhinstone Mafia: Grand Country Music Shows: Grand County Music Hall
—Hughes Brothers Band: Hughes Music Show: Hughes Brothers Theatre
—Legends in Concert Band: Legends in Concert: Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater
—CJ Newsom’s Classic Country Band: CJ Newsom’s Classic Country & Comedy: Americana Theatre
—Baldknobbers Band: Branson’s Famous Baldknobbers: Branson Famous Theatre
Lead Guitar Player of the Year
—Matt Henshaw: Pierce Arrow Decades: Pierce Arrow Theatre
—Chad Cathell: Grand Country Music Shows: Grand Country Music Hall
—Barry Bales: Clay Cooper’s Country Express: Clay Cooper Theatre
—Grant Moody: Branson’s Famous Baldknobbers: Branson Famous Theatre
—Mark Boyd: Nashville Roadhouse Live: Nashville Roadhouse Theater
—Dino Strunk: Doug Gabriel Show: Branson Famous Theatre
Female Vocalist of the Year
—Deanna Edwards: Absolutely Country/Definitely Gospel: The Majestic Theatre
—Ashley Stanton: Branson’s Famous Baldknobbers: Branson Famous Theatre
—Jackie Brown: Grand Jubilee: Grand Country Music Hall
—Georgina Holiday: Urban Cowboy: Mickey Gilley Grand Shanghai Theatre
—Kari Garrison: Clay Cooper’s Country Express: Clay Cooper Theatre
Male Vocalist of the Year
—Mike Walker: Mike Walker’s Lasting Impressions: Hamners’ Variety Theatre
—Jamie Haage: Grand Jubilee: Grand Country Music Hall
—Doug Gabriel: Doug Gabriel Show: Branson Famous Theatre
—Michael Frost: #1 Hits of the 60’s: Clay Cooper Theatre
—Eric Dalton: Grand Jubilee: Grand Country Music Hall
—Jeff Brandt: Hamners’ Unbelievable Variety Show: Hamners Variety Theatre
Instrumentalist of the Year
—Forrest Herzog: CJ Newsom’s Classic Country & Comedy: Americana Theatre
—Doug Gabriel: Doug Gabriel Show: Branson Famous Theatre
—Catherine Haygood: The Haygoods: Clay Cooper Theatre
—Jamie Haage: Grand Jubilee: Grand Country Music Hall
—Tim Prososki: Ozark Gospel/Ozark Jubilee: Grand Country Music Hall
—Michael T. Hermsmeyer: Nashville Roadhouse Live: Nashville Roadhouse Theatre
Drummer of the Year
—Dino Phillips: The Haygoods: Clay Cooper Theatre
—Robby Blackwood: Clay Cooper’s Country Express: Clay Cooper Theatre
—Josh Gabriel: Branson’s Famous Baldknobbers: Branson Famous Theatre
—Garrett Massengale: Ozark Country: Grand Country Music Hall
—Jacob Hughes: Hughes Music Show: Hughes Brothers Theatre
—Rob Blackburn: Grand Jubilee: Grand Country Music Hall
The Little Big Show of the Year
—Golden Sounds of The Platters: Hot Hits Theatre
—The Sons Music Celebration: The Majestic Theatre
—Derek Ventura-Dancing in the Street: The Majestic Theatre
—Country Evolution: The Little Opry Theatre
—Motown Downtown: Hot Hits Theatre
—Dean Martin & Friends: Branson Star Theatre
Keyboard Player of the Year
—Lyman Clark: Nashville Roadhouse Live: Nashville Roadhouse Theatre
—R.P. Harrel: Clay Cooper’s Country Express: Clay Cooper Theatre
—John Lance: Branson’s Famous Baldknobbers: Branson Famous Theatre
—Jim Garstang: Pierce Arrow Country: Pierce Arrow Theatre
—Michael W. Davis: Grand Jubilee: Grand Country Music Hall
—Lee Hendrix: Absolutely Country/Definitely Gospel: The Majestic Theatre
Steel Guitar Player of the Year
—Gene Mulvaney: Grand Jubilee: Grand Country Music Hall
—Michael T. Hermsmeyer: Nashville Roadhouse Live: Nashville Roadhouse Theatre
—Tim Prososki: Ozark Country Jubilee: Grand Country Music Hall
—Kevin Clemens: Country Evolution: The Little Opry Theatre
—Forrest Herzog: CJ Newsom’s Classic Country & Comedy: Americana Theatre
—Robby Springfield: Nashville Roadhouse Live: Nashville Roadhouse Theater
Tribute Show of the Year
—Statler Brothers Revisited: Hamners’ Unbelievable Variety Theatre
—Elvis Live!: Jerry Presley’s God and Country Theatres
—Outlaw Eagles: Nashville Roadhouse Theatre
—Neil Diamond Tribute: Jerry Presley’s God and Country Theatres
—Back to the Bee Gee’s: Hamners’ Unbelievable Variety Theatre
—Liverpool Legends: Andy William’s Moon River Theatre
Bass Player of the Year
—Camby Henson: Dean Z’ Ultimate Elvis: Clay Cooper Theatre
—Mark Evans: Clay Cooper’s Country Express: Clay Cooper Theatre
—Justin Herzog: CJ Newsom’s Classic Country & Comedy: Americana Theatre
—Larry Allred: Grand Jubilee: Grand Country Music Hall
—Todd Brumley: Ozark Country/Ozark Gospel: Grand Country Music Hall
—Eric Green: All Hands on Deck Show: The Dutton Family Theatre
Vocal Group of the Year
—Pierce Arrow: Pierce Arrow Theatre
—SIX: Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theatre
—The Blackwoods: Americana Theatre
—Hughes Brothers: Hughes Brothers Theatre
—The Sons Music Celebrations: The Majestic Theatre
—New Jersey Nights: King’s Castle Theatre
Vocal Duo of the Year
—Clint Nievar & Justin Sassanella: Legends in Concert: Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater
—Josh & Hillary Carroll: America’s Top Country Hits: Americana Theatre
—Shane Van Camp & Ashley Stanton: Branson’s Famous Baldknobbers: Branson Famous Theater
—Brandon & Megan Mabe: Branson’s Famous Baldknobbers: Branson Famous Theater
—Tammy & Tonya Bilyeu: Ozarks Gospel/Ozarks Country
—Tiffany Sassanella & Gigi Hutchinson: Comedy Jamboree: Grand Country Music Hall
Gospel Group of the Year
—The Petersens: The Little Opry Theatre
—The Blackwoods: Americana Theatre
—New South: Grand Country Music Hall
—Ozark Gospel: Grand Country Music Hall
—Oh Happy Day: Hamners Unbelievable Variety Theatre
Production Show of the Year
—Hughes Music Show: Hughes Brothers Theatre
—#1 Hits of the 60’s: Clay Cooper Theatre
—Reza-Edge of Illusion: Branson Famous Theatre
—Rick Thomas Mansion of Dreams: Andy Williams Moon River Theatre
—Hamners Unbelievable Variety Show: Hamners Unbelievable Variety Theatre
—Dean Z’s Ultimate Elvis: Clay Cooper Theatre
Morning Show of the Year
—Smoke on the Mountain: The Little Opry Theatre
—The Blackwoods: Americana Theatre
—Beach Boys California Dreamin’: Hamners Unbelievable Variety Theatre
—Down Home Country: Grand Country Music Hall
—All Hands On Deck Show: The Dutton Family Theatre
—The Sons Music Celebration: The Majestic Theatre
Matinee Show of the Year
—Elvis Story of a King: Americana Theatre
—Hot Rods & High Heels: Clay Cooper Theatre
—Awesome 80’s: Americana Theatre
—The Petersens: The Little Opry Theatre
—Hughes Brothers Country: Hughes Brothers Theatre
—Legends of Country: Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theatre
Show of the Year
—The Duttons: The Dutton Family Theatre
—CJ Newsom’s Classic Country & Comedy: Americana Theatre
—Rick Thomas Mansion of Dreams: Andy Williams Moon River Theatre
—The Haygoods: Clay Cooper Theatre
—Dean Z’s Ultimate Elvis: Clay Cooper Theatre
—Nashville Roadhouse Live: Nashville Roadhouse Theatre
—Branson’s Famous Baldknobbers: Branson Famous Theatre
Entertainer of the Year:
—The Haygoods: Clay Cooper Theatre
—Amber Campbell: #1 Hits of the 60’s
—Doug Gabriel: Doug Gabriel Show: Branson Famous Theatre
—Jamie Haage: Grand Jubilee: Grand Country Music Hall
—Stevie Lee Woods: Nashville Roadhouse Live: Nashville Roadhouse Theater
—Dalena Ditto: Country Evolution: The Little Opry Theatre
—Clay Cooper: Clay Cooper’s Country Express: Clay Cooper Theatre
