The extremely talented Les Brown Jr. has died in Branson at the age of 82.
Brown passed away on Monday, Jan. 9 at his home in Branson, surrounded by his wife and loved ones following a long battle with cancer.
Born Lester Raymond Brown Jr, in New York City in 1940, Brown was the son of big band leader and composer Les Brown Sr., best known for his nearly seven decades of work with the Band of Renown, and Claire Brown.
Brown’s extensive musical career, which began with the solo album “Wildest Drums Yet!” also included being the drummer and vocalist for his band the Rockin’ Foo from 1969 to 1970 and performing with Carlos Santana. He also served as a concert promoter and record producer for many jazz and country music artists including Merle Haggard, Shirley Jones, Doris Day, Mickey Gilley, The Lettermen, and Loretta Lynn.
Though a musician, Brown’s extensive career also included acting, writing, directing and producing. As an actor, he appeared in many iconic TV shows and films, including “Gunsmoke,” “Lassie,” “General Hospital,” “F-Troop,” “The Lucy Show,” “Green Acres,” “Gilligan’s Island,” “Wild, Wild Winter,” and “The Baileys of Balboa,” in which he had a co-starring role.
After the death of his father in 2001, Brown became the full-time leader of the Band of Renown, continuing to perform throughout the world and in Branson. In 2004, he received the “Ambassador of Patriotism” award from the POW Network.
Additionally, Brown hosted a national radio show on the “Music of Your Life” network, and most recently the show “Bands of Renown” on SiriusXM’s 40s Junction.
Brown is survived by his wife of 21 years, Alexa Brown; daughter Emily Cabral and her husband, Adam; son Christopher Brown and his wife, Malina; grandchildren McCoy, Winden and Soleil Brown; stepson Blake Worrell; stepdaughters Kelli and Erin “Sparky” Ellis; sister Denise Marsh-Jordan; nephews Jeff “Swampy” Marsh and Michael Lyons; cousins Teri Brown and Bruce Brown; uncle Clyde “Stumpy” Brown; and a large extended family with many dear friends.
Funeral services for Brown will be private.
Memorial contributions in Brown’s name may be made to the Branson Humane Society, located at 2837 Shepherd of the Hills Expressway, Branson, MO 65616, which can be done in person or by calling 417-337-7387.
