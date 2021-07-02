The Branson Regional Arts Council is hosting auditions for it’s first musical of the fall, “9 to 5 The Musical.”
The musical, which features music and lyrics by Dolly Parton and was written by Patricia Resnick, is based on the seminal 1980 hit film. Auditions for the production are being held at the Historic Owen Theatre in downtown Branson on Friday, July 9, from 6 to 9 p.m. and Saturday, July 10, from 2 to 5 p.m.
“Set in the late 1970s, this hilarious story of friendship and revenge in the Rolodex era is outrageous, thought-provoking and even a little romantic,” said a press release from BRAC. “Pushed to the boiling point, there female coworkers concort a plan to get even with the sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot they call their boss. In a hilarious turn of events, Violet, Judy and Doralee live out their wildest fantasy — giving their boss the boot.”
The production will run for a total of eight performances and will be held from Sept. 9 to 12 and Sept. 16 to 19.
For the musical, strong singers, actors and dancers ages 16 and up will be cast. Those auditioning will need to bring with them an up-to-date headshot and resume, a conflicts list with any conflicts dates from the first cast meeting through the performance dates, clothes and shoes to move and dance in, and a one minute cut of a musical theatre song that is preferably in the style of the show.
An accompanist will not be provided, so auditioners will need to bring tracked accompaniment. They may also be asked to cold read upon request. Anyone who would like to audition, but will be unable to attend the scheduled auditions are encouraged to contact director Kyle Bradley at kylebradley8913@gmail.com.
The first rehearsal and cast meeting will be on Sunday, July 18 at 2 p.m. The rest of the rehearsal schedule for the production will be determined after casting has been completed.
Character breakdowns for the musical are as follows:
—Violet Newstead: The company’s Head Secretary and Mr. Hart’s Administrative Assistant, she is a single mother and typically stands up for what she believes in. Attractive, strong, ambitious. Age: 40 to 50 Vocal range top: D5-F3.
—Doralee Rhodes: A young, sexy spitfire who works at Mr. Hart’s office. She is proof that there is more to a woman than just her looks. Age: 20 to 30 Vocal range top: E5-G3.
—Judy Bernly: The “new” girl at the firm, she has been burned by her husband’s affair and is searching for personal empowerment. Insecure, determined, and hopeful. Age: 30 to 35 Vocal range top: F5-Ab3.
—Franklin Hart, Jr.: One of the firm’s executives and a notorious chauvinist. He is capable of faking charm but usually shows his true colors as an arrogant, self-absorbed boss. Age: 45 to 50 Vocal range top: Gb4-C3.
—Roz Keith: The attentive office gossip queen and snitch. She has an unrequited love for Mr. Hart and will do anything she can to win his approval. Age: 35 to 45 Vocal range top: C5-G3.
—Joe: A handsome, young office accountant. Genuine and nice, and smitten with Violet. Age: 25 to 35 Vocal range top: G4-B2.
—Dwayne: Doralee’s attractive husband. He is very supportive of her professional pursuits. Age: 25 to 30 Vocal range top: G4-E2.
—Josh Newstead: Violet’s awkward teenage son. Age: 15 to 18.
—Missy: Franklin Hart’s wife, clueless to her husband’s true nature. Age: 20 to 35.
—Maria: A young and vibrant secretary in Hart’s office. Age: 20 to 30 Vocal range top: D5-F4.
—Dick: Judy’s soon-to-be ex-husband. An average guy, he is sporting a little less hair and a little more paunch than he did ten years ago. Age: 35 to 45.
—Kathy: A secretary in Hart’s office with a tendency to gossip. Age: 30 to 40 Vocal range top: D5-G4.
—Margaret: A secretary in Hart’s office with a tendency to drink. Age: 30 to 40.
—Tinsworthy: Franklin Hart’s boss and Chairman of the Board. A good man, who may be wiser to Hart’s ways than he lets on. Age: 50 to 65.
—ENSEMBLE: Office employees, police officers, hospital employees, etc. The ensemble plays a wide variety of roles. Production is seeking a full range of male and female voices including excellent low-reaching Altos, experienced Mezzo and Sopranos, Basses, Baritones and Tenors.
For additional information on the audition process and the production visit bransonarts.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.