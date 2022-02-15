Things are getting magical in Branson as the Titanic Museum Attraction prepares to welcome Irish Fairy Fantasy Cottages on board.
For the entire month of March these enchanted fairy cottages will be on display to pay tribute to the 187 Irish passengers and crew who were on board the Titanic.
“While the wee builders remain invisible to humans, proof of their presence can be clearly seen in the enchanting, whimsical dwellings they’ve planted throughout the ship,” Titanic Museum Attraction President/COO and Co-Owner Mary Kellogg-Joslyn said in a press release. “No two are alike, each have their own name and unique features. However, the ones with realistic architectural elements still stand with one foot in reality and the other in a fairytale.”
Jeanne Waters-Hill, founder of Touché, preeminent Missouri Design Studio and designated mortal designer of the mythological Titanic cottages, said the design process for this project was especially challenging.
“I had to put on my sculptor’s hat, then think about it, research it and tap into 45 years of experience until an image slowly emerged,” Waters-Hill said in the release. “All in all, it took about 50 to 60 hours to build one cottage from development, construction to installation.”
The fabled fairies living in Irish folklore and fantasy will only be making Titanic their home during the month of March, before moving onto their next magical destination.
“Jeanne has been Titanic’s interior design imagineer since opening days in Branson, MO (2006) and Pigeon Forge, TN (2010). Her talent for creating emotional environments to showcase our exhibits continues to amaze me,” Kellogg-Joslyn said in the release. “I can’t wait for the world to see the fantasy Irish fairy cottages she designed in honor of the Irish on board Titanic.”
The Titanic Museum Attraction in Branson is located at 3235 76 Country Blvd. and opens daily at 9 a.m. Advance reservations are required and masks must be worn by all crew and guests while aboard the Titanic.
For additional information or to make ticket reservations call 417-334-9500 or visit titanicbranson.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.