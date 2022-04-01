The cast of the upcoming Branson Regional Arts Council production of Little Women—The Musical have been announced.
Performances for the musical will be held from May 12 to 23 at the Historic Owen Theatre in Downtown Branson.
“The show Producers and Director thank each and every person who participated in this audition, and have asked us to inform you that if you weren’t selected for this production, to PLEASE try again for a future show,” a press release from BRAC stated. “Everyone did so very well and it was a difficult casting decision. We hope to work with all of you soon.”
The cast of Little Women—The Musical will feature the talents of Lizzy Finnerty-Esmonde as Jo March, Kristen Ables as Marmee March, Allie Lightfoot as Amy March, Bethany Stutzman as Beth March, Cat Blanchard as Meg March, Andrew Faggion as Laurie Lawrence, Connor Finnerty-Esmonde as Professor Bhaer, Carson Burkett as John Brooke and Nicole Sager as Aunt March/Mrs.Kirke.
“Based on Louisa May Alcott’s life, Little Women follows the adventures of sisters: Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy March,” the statement read. “Jo is trying to sell her stories for publication, but the publishers are not interested – her friend, Professor Bhaer, tells her that she has to do better and write more from herself. Begrudgingly taking this advice, Jo weaves the story of herself and her sisters and their experience growing up in Civil War America.”
The production team for the musical includes Director Justin Ables, Assistant Director Josh Bouldon, Choreographer Audrey Noll, Music Director Nate Frank, Stage Manager Teighlor Brewton, Costume Designer Anika Bryceson, Set Designer Kyle Blanchard, Wigs Manager Kristen Ables and Props Manager Nicole Horton.
“Produced nationally and internationally, Little Women has been praised by critics for its ambition in adapting such a well-known story for the stage,” according to the release. “This timeless, captivating story is brought to life in this glorious musical filled with personal discovery, heartache, hope and everlasting love. The original production starred the unparalleled Sutton Foster, who received Tony, Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk nominations for her performance.”
The Historic Owen Theatre is located at 205 S. Commercial Street in Downtown Branson. Advance ticket reservations for this production are on sale now at bransonarts.org/tix.
