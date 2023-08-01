This month’s Branson’s Jammin’ for Jesus concert will benefit Elevate Branson and is set to take place on Sunday, Aug. 6, at the Branson Famous Theatre.
As always the music will begin at 2 p.m. featuring Theater Hosts Brandon & Megan Mabe, Concert Hosts Brian Pendergrass and Sheila Meeker and special guest Branson’s Famous Baldknobbers Vocalist Ashley Dawn. The show will also feature the music ministries of Saxophonist Gary Dooms and Praise & Worship Leaders Kenny & Lisa Gamble, Todd & Billie East and Peggy McAllister. Miss Ann Cooley, the former backup singer for Elvis Tribute Artists Jerry Presley and Tony Roi, will also make a performance appearance.
“These anointed guests have a burning desire to share God’s love and amazing salvation through song with you, your family, and your friends,” a press release from Jammin’ for Jesus stated. “Make plans now to attend this amazing Gospel concert Sunday, August 6th. You will be blessed by God’s Word delivered through music.”
Admission into the concert is free with a donation of either toys or games for elementary age students to benefit Elevate Branson.
“We are so honored to be able to help support their mission through your generous donations,” the release stated. “There will be a donation table set up for Elevate Branson just before you enter the theater auditorium.”
Branson’s Jammin’ for Jesus concerts are free and no one is ever turned away, regardless of their donation ability. A love offering will also be taken during the concert, which will run from 2 to 4 p.m.
The Branson Famous Theatre, home to Branson’s Famous Baldknobbers, is located at 645 Highway 165 at Green Mountain Drive in Branson. For additional information email bransonj4j@gmail.com or visit www.bransonjamminforjesus.com.
